This week in the Loo

As Waterloo’s homecoming wraps up, here are 5 sports stories from this week you might have missed.

Women’s field hockey sends McGill packing to start their season 2-0

After their season opener was cancelled due to a forfeit by the Queen’s Gaels, the women shifted their focus and lined up the Martlets in their crosshairs today. Goals from midfielder Femke Boland and forward Sierra Blackburn demoralized the Martlets, and the Warriors carried their momentum to a dominant 7-0 victory. They’ve got a rematch with last year’s semifinal opponent, the Toronto Blues, next week, and are looking to put another tally in the victory column.

Soccer loses and ties to the York Lions in a double feature on Warrior Field.

Another back-to-back for the soccer team this week ended in the same result as last time. The women’s team played first in what was a physical game for the Warriors, which ended in a 0-2 loss. The crowd was very vocal with their opinions on the referees’ vision, or lack thereof, and things wouldn’t get easier for him when the men took the field. The Lions controlled most of the first half, but Waterloo’s wall held firm, with goalie Lorin-Alexander Lopez shutting things down anytime a Lion encroached. Despite receiving four yellow cards, goals from defensive midfielder Calum Heimbecker and central attacking midfielder Adam Shaikh in the second half allowed the Warriors to keep the 0 in their loss column, resulting in a 2-2 finish.

Women’s rugby takes a tough loss to the Guelph Gryphons

Last week’s nail-biting finish in Toronto to the York Lions, who won the game on the one metre line 27-26, put a chip on the Warriors’ shoulders as they prepared to face off against the reigning champion Gryphons this week. A valiant effort from the women fell short, losing 0-81. The team has another home game against Laurier’s Golden Hawks next week, who are 2-2 and have close games against the Warriors every time the teams match up.

Baseball bounces back from Gryphons loss to shut out the Brock Badgers

Another matchup with the Gryphons on Saturday, this time in Guelph, saw the Warriors lose both games by a single point. Determined to make a comeback at home, Waterloo strapped up the Badgers, winning the first game 2-1 and the second 4-2. Now 8-3, they finish their regular season in the Battle of Waterloo against Laurier next week in another showdown at Jack Couch Park.

Basketball gears up for exhibitions against Humber Hawks

After both teams’ unfortunate early exits from the playoffs last season, the women’s and men’s basketball teams are kicking off their preseason against Humber in exhibition games at Carl Totzke Court. The men play on September 24th, and the women play the following day. The Hawks men lost by three in last year’s exhibition, and the women were crushed in a dominant 72-47 Warriors victory.