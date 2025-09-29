This week in the Loo

Are midterms keeping you up at night? Take some time off of studying to read about this week’s top five sports stories you might have missed.

Men and Women’s basketball take down Humber in preseason game

Starting the week off with some early wins, the men’s basketball team squared off against the Humber Hawks and clipped their wings, with a final score of 79-62. On Thursday, the women’s team continued their winning streak stealing the win 69-66. It was the women’s team’s school day game, so several resident Waterloo high school and elementary students were in attendance cheering them on and getting some exposure to high-level university basketball.

Women’s golf finishes silver at Waterloo Invitational

After Jadelina Tep-Chhun’s bronze place finish at her very first OUA tournament two weeks ago, golf fans have been anxiously awaiting to see the women’s team in action again. They got their wish at this past weekend’s Waterloo Invitational in Cambridge, where the team took home a silver medal behind an incredible performance from team captain Abby Barker, finishing with scores of 79 and 76. They play again on Monday, this time in Guelph and have another invitational in Windsor this weekend.

Women’s field hockey wins 2 in a row to continue an undefeated season

Field hockey teams in the OUA might as well add a loss to their record when they see the Warriors on their schedule, because after toppling Toronto’s Varsity Blues and York’s Lions this weekend, the women’s team is looking unstoppable. In a game that was scoreless for the first three quarters, a goal from rookie forward Leah McPhee 49 seconds into the fourth secured the win for UW. On Sunday, this time in Toronto, goals from midfielder Meagan Hobson and forward Sierra Blackburn iced a 2-1 victory for Waterloo. The women’s field hockey team plays again this weekend, in London against Western’s Mustangs on Saturday and in Waterloo against the same team on Sunday.

Women’s tennis waves goodbye to Ottawa’s Gee-Gee’s in 5-2 victory

After an unfortunate 2-5 loss to Western’s Mustangs in London last week, the women’s tennis team flipped the scoreboard against Ottawa’s Gee-Gee’s in a 5-2 victory in Waterloo. The men’s team had opposing fortunes, however, falling 1-6. The teams are taking a trip to St Catharine’s next weekend to play the Brock Badgers.

Football fumbles against the Windsor Lancers

After a bad hit from Queen’s linebacker Justin Pace left Warriors star quarterback Nick Orr lying motionless on the field last week, UW have been scrambling to regain their fighting spirit to close out the season. Unfortunately, another tough loss in Windsor on Saturday did nothing but dampen the team’s spirits. With a final score of 0-35 for the Warriors and only 2 games left in the season, hopes of a playoff berth are dashed. They head into week seven with a record of 1-5. On the bright side, according Orr’s social media, he is out of surgery and recovering.