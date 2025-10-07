This week in the Loo

Before reading week starts and the fields go quiet, catch up on this week’s top five sports stories.

Michael Omoseni of football leads the country in solo tackles

Third-year linebacker Michael Omoseni has been victimizing his opponents all season, leading the league with 33 tackles in week seven. His best game was against Windsor in week six, hunting down the Lancers and finishing with eleven tackles. Fellow linebacker Arden Martinez tied for second place with 29 tackles. The football team will be fighting for a playoff spot against the McMaster Marauders in Hamilton next week.

Women’s field hockey makes its case for an undefeated season

A gambler would be wise to bet on the women’s field hockey team to win the rest of their games. On Saturday, they crushed the Mustangs in London, 5-2. With their tails tucked between their legs, the Mustangs came to Warrior Field on Sunday and suffered another devastating loss, as the Warriors achieved a triumphant 4-0 victory. Showcasing elite-level play, the Warriors have conceded only three goals this season and have scored 20, despite playing some of their toughest competition last week. On top of that, forward Sierra Blackburn is now second in the league for points and goalkeeper Grace Miller leads the league in save percentage, stopping 92% of shot attempts. They suit up again against the Guelph Gryphons in Guelph on Wednesday.

Men’s hockey starts its season 2-0

Sports fans at Western aren’t having a good time this week after another loss to UW, this time in the home opener for men’s hockey. The Mustangs looked like they might blow out the Warriors early in the first quarter, scoring two goals in the first fourteen minutes. Fortunately, forward Jesse Fishman dropped his gloves and hit back, scoring at the end of the first. The Warriors kept going, scoring another three points unanswered by the end of the third. It was a quiet bus ride home for the Mustangs, finishing the game 4-3 for the Warriors. UW won again on Saturday, this time in Toronto against the TMU Bold, finishing 4-2. They take the ice on Thursday against Guelph’s Gryphons in Guelph.

Baseball looks for gold as it heads to its third straight OUA final

The theme for the Warriors this week is dominance. Winning silver the past two years has lit a fire in the baseball team, extinguishing Laurier’s Golden Hawks, Windsor’s Lancers, and Western’s Mustangs to take their third consecutive trip to the OUA finals. None of the games were close either. The Golden Hawks put up no resistance, falling 11-2. The Lancers followed in their footsteps, falling to UW 14-4. The Mustangs put up a measly point in an 11-1 victory for the Warriors and were then sent home in the final match to determine the regional Far West champions. The score? 17-6 for the Warriors. The Warriors will be hosting the finals this weekend in a round-robin tournament at Jack Couch Park.

Women’s tennis continues their win streak

After a commanding 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Gee-Gees last week, women’s tennis blew up the Brock Badgers’ burrow in another victory with the same scoreline. Playing in St Catherine’s, they maintained control of the court and effortlessly improved their record to 2-1 for the season. They have their next match against the York Lions on Oct. 10.