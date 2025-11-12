This week in the Loo

Winter is coming, and so is a host of accolades for the Warriors! Here are the top five sports stories from UW this past week.

Meagan Hobson and Maeve Turner of women’s field hockey lauded for their achievements

Finishing third in the OUA after beating the Guelph Gryphons in the bronze-medal game, the women’s field hockey team is soaring after midfielders Meagan Hobson and Maeve Turner were named to the U Sports All-Canadian team and recognized as OUA rookie of the year, respectively. It’s Hobson’s second berth on the national team in a row, while Turner’s incredible efforts on the field led to her recognition for the first time.

Matthew Mills of men’s soccer named a U Sports All-Canadian

Once one of the lowest-ranked teams in the OUA, the men’s soccer team’s explosive 2025 season, where they finished second in their conference and went to the semi-finals, has culminated in an All-Canadian appearance from midfielder Matthew Mills. The first appearance from a UW soccer player since 2022, Mills had seven assists during the regular season, tying him with Caden Tomy of the Carleton Ravens for the most assists in U Sports. He also collected 10 points, putting him in fifth place in the OUA.

Six Warriors named to OUA All-Star teams

UW’s investment in an indoor field house a few years ago is paying off, as six Warriors who play field sports have been named to an OUA all-star team this week. Men’s soccer’s good fortune continued when Calum Heimbecker and rookie striker Jon Elezi were named second-team all-stars, and winger Kevin Espiro was named on the first team.

In the other kind of football, linebacker Michael Omoseni was named a first-team all-star, leading the country in solo tackles during week six. He’s second in the OUA for total tackles made with 42 and fourth for tackles per game, with 6.3. Men’s rugby threw their hat in the ring as well: lock Stratton Windsor and fullback Thomas Wells-Richards were both named second-team all-stars for their impressive contributions on the field.

Men’s volleyball takes one and drops one against the Brock Badgers

In a double-header game against the Brock Badgers last weekend in St. Catharines, the men’s volleyball team fell short in the first matchup, struggling to keep up against the Badgers’ system. The first set was close, 24-26 for the Warriors, but Brock kept the pressure up and elongated their lead in the proceeding two sets, to take 25-20 and 25-18 victories over UW, finishing the match 3-0.

The next day, the Warriors found their fighting spirit again and reversed the tide against the Badgers. This time it was UW’s turn to win 3-0, and a final service ace from AJ Nichols in the third set solidified their victory. The Warriors return home this weekend to defend PAC from the Toronto Varsity Blues, playing games against them on Saturday and Sunday.

Women’s basketball leaps over the Laurentian Voyageurs

Reeling from losing their home opener to the Nipissing Lakers the day before, the women’s basketball team took the court on Saturday to test their skills against the Laurentian Voyageurs. The back-and-forth game saw several lead changes in just the first quarter, until UW seemingly pulled away in the second, scoring 22 points to the Voyageurs’ 11. Laurentian hit back in the third, however, scoring 22 points and hitting four three-pointers while UW struggled to find the back of the basket. Holding on to a three-point lead at the start of the fourth, the Warriors rallied and took the ball to the basket, forcing fouls from Laurentian to get to the free-throw line. UW’s system held firm, and they celebrated a 67-58 victory when the final whistle blew. The Warriors will take the road this week to play the Ottawa Gee-Gees in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 15.