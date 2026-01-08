This Week in the Loo

The Warriors are back for 2026! As campus fills up again, here are the top three sports stories to watch out for this week.

Volleyball takes on the McMaster Marauders

The first home game of the new year will take place at Carl Totzke Court in PAC on Friday, Jan. 9, when the women’s volleyball team will be taking on the McMaster Marauders at 6 p.m., followed by the men’s team at 7:30 p.m.

The women’s team won five out of their last six games, and finished 2025 with a 7-3 record, tying them for second seed with the Marauders. The men’s team had a similar streak, winning three games in a row and finishing with a 5-3 record, putting them in the fourth seed, one spot above McMaster.

Women’s hockey hosting officiating clinic

The Warriors are partnering with the Waterloo Girls Hockey Association to host a hands-on development clinic, aimed at providing first-time hockey officials with the opportunity to learn from experienced referees. The clinic will be held on Sunday, Jan. 11, and no experience is required.

After a slow start to the season, the Warriors are currently on a dominant streak; they’ve won six games in a row and have outscored their opponents 19-9 in that time to improve their record to 9-7, placing them third in the Western Conference standings and fourth overall.

They’ll take the ice again on Friday Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. in North Bay against the Nipissing Lakers, before returning home on Jan. 16, to face the Lakers once more at the Columbia Ice Field arena.

The track and field team heads to Windsor

After an outstanding performance in November at the York Holiday Open, where team captain Ben Lemon finished second amongst university athletes in the 600m, and set a new record for the meet with a final time of 1:21.46, the track and field team is going to Windsor this weekend for the Windsor Can-Am.

They’ll be looking to repeat their success over the course of the two-day event, where they’ll be facing tough competition.