This week in the Loo

Struggling to keep up with the world of sports at Waterloo? Here are the top 5 stories you need to know about this week.

Men’s soccer leaps over Laurier to continue an undefeated season

The Warriors came out fighting in Friday’s double feature, men’s and women’s soccer matches against Laurier. The women fell 5-2 in their match, with goals from striker Aya Naamani and left wing Tayler Schade. A goal nine minutes into the men’s match from winger James Arango got Waterloo fans fired up, giving momentum to the black and gold. Kitchener native goalie Samuel Schafer destroyed any hope the Golden Hawks had of scoring with eight saves once the ref blew the final whistle. He has 24 saves this season, ranked third in the OUA. The Warriors walked off the field with a final score of 2-0 thanks to a game-sealing goal in the 76th minute from right wing Kevin Espiro.

Men’s baseball strikes McMaster out in Hamilton

Neighbours closed their windows as the sound of the bats hitting balls took over Waterloo and Hamilton this weekend. After winning and losing games to Western’s Mustangs on Saturday, 3-1 and 0-8, respectively, the Warriors filled up their gas tanks as they headed to Hamilton to take on McMaster’s Marauders. This time, they’d sweep the series, winning the games 3-1 and 13-8. Pitcher Max Todd might appear in some Marauders’ nightmares, allowing 0 earned runs in 7 innings while collecting 6 strikes in the first game. Their victories put the team at 5-1 for the season, with a third consecutive trip to the OUA finals on top of the team’s agenda.

Women’s field hockey gets ready for season opener against Gaels

After another clash with the Marauders, this time hosting an exhibition in Waterloo on Sunday, the women’s field hockey team has the Queen’s Gaels in their sights. Last year, the women won the OUA championship against the Guelph Gryphons in a commanding 2-0 victory, with goals from then-rookie forward Mary Lencz and forward Isabella Beck in the 42nd and 45th minutes, respectively. The Warriors haven’t lost to the Gaels since 2019 and are favourites for another shot at the championship. Their season kicks off Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. on Warrior Field.

Warriors whip Mustangs in men’s rugby’s home opener

After a tough 45-12 loss to the Queen’s Gaels on the road last week, men’s rugby put a W on their record in an action-packed home victory. Up by one at halftime, 21-20, the Warriors feared a repeat of last season’s 24-40 loss in London. The Mustangs hit hard, galloping around the Warriors, but tries from eight-man Max Zhurba and lock Stratton Windsor put the Warriors up, and a final pick from rookie flanker Wyatt Rainham sealed the deal in a 39-26 triumph. When asked about the victory, Zhurba said, “It feels good to [win at home]. We showed them what we’re made of.”

Men’s and women’s tennis towers over the Lions in York matches

After finishing in fourth place in last year’s OUA championship series, the tennis team is off to an electric start after a series of dominant wins over the York Lions on the road. Women’s captain Aldiana Lazoja took comfortable 6-4 and 6-3 wins in her match, while the men’s captain, Matthew Li, walked off with the same margin of victory once he laced up. A month out until teams compete for the championship, the tennis team has a first-place finish on their mind this season.