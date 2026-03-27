Through the Pages: Fashion for Change brings tales to wearable art

Fashion for Change (FC) presented Through the Pages on March 21, a magnificent display of fashion, dance and storytelling that reinterprets classic tales into movement and design. The audience had the opportunity to see an ambitious production that brought beloved classic literary works from across time to a show, running twice at 3-7:30 p.m. at the Humanities Theatre in Hagey Hall.

The host of this show, FC is a non-profit organization that is run by students from the Waterloo region. Through their dedication for sustainable fashion practice and artistic expression, FC makes a meaningful impact on those in need by raising funds for charities.

The inspiration for this year’s theme was the storybooks that many of us read as children. FC’s assistant artistic director, Christina Yoon, said the artistic director envisioned a show that travels through time, revisiting childhood stories while also imagining the future. “Each scene felt like turning the page of a book, bringing different narratives, emotions, and worlds to life on the runway,” Yoon said. This intention was delivered through the immersive experience where each unique collection was smoothly transitioned between one another continuously.

The production required months of meticulous coordination, beginning with the theme ideation, and moving through model pairing, collection development and technical preparation. After the theme finalization, directors, models, designers, choreographers and all teams came together every week until the event to create a unique narrative that would become scenes within the show. Yoon expressed, “By the time show day arrived, everything came together, the garments, the storytelling, and the collaboration of the entire team, bringing the concept fully to life.”

In the finale of the show, Yoon conveyed a message about identity and perseverance. As a finale collection designer, she shared about her insights gained after classic story research. “Many characters struggle with identity and with understanding who they truly are. They are often shaped by the expectations and narratives placed upon them by society. That idea resonated with me because it reflects something we often experience in real life. From that realization, the key message for my collection emerged: “Who am I?” and “Follow your dream.” This narrative of perseverance reflected throughout the show’s broader creative direction. The team hoped that the audience would take courage to “never give up on their dreams,” recognizing that “throughout life, many people are told what they should pursue or who they should become,” Yoon said.

Through the Pages served as a reminder that everyone has different stories to write in life, dreams to follow, and the ability to shape their own narratives even when the pages ahead seem uncertain. Meanwhile, FC ensured that this artistic expression would result in meaningful support for those in need through the ticket sales and fundraising initiatives.