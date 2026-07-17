  • Banner with a blue background promoting Amazon Prime Day. Text reads "Slide into Prime Day early this June. Students get 6 months for $0." Yellow button on the right says "Try Prime." Small text: "New members only.
A masked non-binary Filipino person looks at the camera while sitting with his legs crossed, one arm casually leaning on a forearm crutch. He wears glasses, a face mask, a loose fit T-shirt, long shorts, and hair that’s short and blunt except for a single long strand. Indoor plants and pots fill the background.

Tips to stay safe from wildfire smoke

Carla Stocco

| July 17, 2026

As air quality warnings in Kitchener, Cambridge, and the Region of Waterloo persist, many of us may be feeling concerned about how to stay safe during poor air conditions. Environment Canada predicts that some areas may see an improvement today, however, poor air quality is likely to continue into the weekend.

Who is at risk of negative health effects?

The Government of Canada states that when heavy smoke conditions are present, “everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age or health status.” Nevertheless, those over age 65, pregnant people, infants, young children, anyone who works outdoors or has preexisting health conditions is at higher risk of adverse health effects caused by deteriorating air quality.

Staying healthy during periods of poor air quality

Regardless of whether you’re able to spend more time working remotely or are required to be outdoors due to household or work responsibilities, we’ve compiled some tips to help you stay safe during periods of poor air quality.

  • Keep windows and doors shut

By preventing outdoor air from circulating in indoor space, you can avoid polluting indoor air during poor air quality events.

  • Wear a mask

Respirator-type masks (such as the NIOSH-certified N95 or an equivalent respirator) are recommended, as they effectively help filter out fine particles in smoke. N95-equivalent respirator masks are available at the MathSoc office, Turnkey Desk, and W Store.

  • Limit time outdoors

Although wearing a mask can provide some protection while outdoors, exposure to poor air conditions can still affect health. It is recommended to limit time spent outdoors when air quality warnings are in effect.

  • Use an air purifier

Consider investing in an air purifier with a MERV13 or a HEPA filter. These filters are considered the most effective against PM2.5 particles present in wildfire smoke.

For tips on how to find the best air purifier for your space, Health Canada provides guidance here. Look for an air purifier with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) that is at least two-thirds the size of the room your purifier will be in. Health Canada also recommends that air purifiers provide at least 6 Air Changes per Hour (ACH) to ensure sufficiently clean air.

Share this story

  • Arts & Life

    Affordable weekend adventures

    Carla Stocco

    | July 17, 2026

  • A masked non-binary Filipino person looks at the camera while sitting with his legs crossed, one arm casually leaning on a forearm crutch. He wears glasses, a face mask, a loose fit T-shirt, long shorts, and hair that’s short and blunt except for a single long strand. Indoor plants and pots fill the background.

    Sports & Health

    Tips to stay safe from wildfire smoke

    Carla Stocco

    | July 17, 2026

  • Campus News, Local News, News

    Air quality warning extended; smoke to persist through Friday

    Imprint Staff

    | July 16, 2026