Tips to stay safe from wildfire smoke

As air quality warnings in Kitchener, Cambridge, and the Region of Waterloo persist, many of us may be feeling concerned about how to stay safe during poor air conditions. Environment Canada predicts that some areas may see an improvement today, however, poor air quality is likely to continue into the weekend.

Who is at risk of negative health effects?

The Government of Canada states that when heavy smoke conditions are present, “everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age or health status.” Nevertheless, those over age 65, pregnant people, infants, young children, anyone who works outdoors or has preexisting health conditions is at higher risk of adverse health effects caused by deteriorating air quality.

Staying healthy during periods of poor air quality

Regardless of whether you’re able to spend more time working remotely or are required to be outdoors due to household or work responsibilities, we’ve compiled some tips to help you stay safe during periods of poor air quality.

Keep windows and doors shut

By preventing outdoor air from circulating in indoor space, you can avoid polluting indoor air during poor air quality events.

Wear a mask

Respirator-type masks (such as the NIOSH-certified N95 or an equivalent respirator) are recommended, as they effectively help filter out fine particles in smoke. N95-equivalent respirator masks are available at the MathSoc office, Turnkey Desk, and W Store.

Limit time outdoors

Although wearing a mask can provide some protection while outdoors, exposure to poor air conditions can still affect health. It is recommended to limit time spent outdoors when air quality warnings are in effect.

Use an air purifier

Consider investing in an air purifier with a MERV13 or a HEPA filter. These filters are considered the most effective against PM2.5 particles present in wildfire smoke.