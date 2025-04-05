Tips to thrive this exam season

The weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer, the sun is shining brighter, and it finally feels like we are breaking away from winter. As we transition into spring, we are one step closer to those beautiful summer days. But, as students, we must get through the dread of winter exams before we can even think about summer.

Here at Imprint, most of us are students, so we have a pretty good idea of what it’s like to go through exams and all the stress that comes with it. So we came up with a few tips or tricks to not only help you survive this exam season, but thrive in it.

Create a structured study plan and stick to it

By now, all examination dates and final assignment dates have been posted for all classes. Whether your exams are back-to-back, widely spread out, you only have one, or five, it is crucial that you create a study plan and stick to it. By doing this, you will not have to be stressed or anxious about what to do that day, or how much time to give to one class versus the other. It may be more legwork upfront, but if you take the time to sit down and plan everything you need to do for exams accordingly from now until your final exam, it will save you plenty of stress and anxiety as you inch closer to those finals.

Prioritize sleep

Getting the correct amount of sleep is a complete necessity for allowing your brain and cognitive function to perform at its highest levels. This does not just mean getting a good night’s sleep before the day of your exam. Multiple studies suggest that the consistency of sleep patterns has a greater impact on academic performance than sleep duration. Health guides recommend that individuals aged 18-26 should aim to get between seven to nine hours of sleep per night. When creating your study plan, ensure that you include at least seven hours of sleep to give yourself and your brain the best shot at functioning at its optimal rate.

Get active

Engaging in physical activity has so many benefits, including better cognitive function, reduced stress, improved mood, and strengthened muscles. The World Health Organization found that there was a positive connection between physical activity and enhanced academic achievement. Hitting the gym may be intimidating for some – one needs to aim to complete 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week to feel the benefits of exercise. That comes out to just over 21 minutes a day. It can be as easy as planning to walk around campus once daily – no gym required. When creating your schedule, be sure to include time for physical activity; the benefits for your stress levels and academic performance are undisputable.

Take breaks

It is easy to fall into the mental trap that if you are not working every waking hour of the day, then you are not preparing properly for that 60 per cent final exam you have coming up. That is quite simply the furthest thing from true. Cornell Health conducted a study that found taking purposeful breaks, ranging from 5 to 60 minutes. led to increased concentration and energy when returning to studying. Furthermore, the National Institute of Health (NIH) found that taking short breaks during learning sessions can lead to improved ability of learning new skills and memory retention. On top of all this, in the same study, the NIH found that individuals who took brief breaks performed better on cognitive tests than those who did not. So, contrary to what you may think, if you feel like you need a brief break while studying, take it; research shows it is a productive thing to do.

Take a deep breath and trust yourself

At the end of the day, going into an exam with self doubt is not going to do anything positive for you. The past 12 or so weeks, you have been working to get your desired grade in whatever the class may be. Plan accordingly, put in the work, and you have no reason to have any doubt regarding your capability. Think positive thoughts, and positive things will happen. Now, that does not mean that you will gain the desired outcome without putting in the work. Put in the work: Create a structured schedule and stick to it, prioritize your sleep, be sure to get active, take breaks, and tell yourself you will do well.

At the end of the day, Warriors, you get what you give. Good luck to everyone this exam season.