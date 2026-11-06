Trevor Clare’s second volume of The Art of Nostalgia fuses art with community in UW and KW

Would you rather read nostalgic stories or view nostalgic paintings? Trevor Clare’s The Art of Nostalgia II gives readers both. After immense positive feedback from KW community members when he released the first volume of The Art of Nostalgia three years ago, Clare set out to create the collection’s second book, released on Nov. 4.

The Art of Nostalgia II features 25 digital paintings of places in KW that are personally significant to community members. “I think of myself almost more as a storyteller, not only sharing my own stories, but sharing other people’s stories, our stories, and I think that’s what makes it special,” Clare said. The book’s artwork is accompanied by commentaries about memories that people associate with the featured locations, which they shared with Clare.

Clare’s upcoming book includes a painting of a place that may resonate with many in the UW community: Dana Porter Library (DP). “Many people have experienced many hours there over the years if they were a student, and so I thought that was really interesting,” Clare stated. The Art of Nostalgia II and Dana Porter Library prints will be available to purchase at the W Store.

Although Clare likes all of his paintings equally, his two favourite paintings in his new book are of City Café and the Kitchener farmer’s market. They are his favourites for different reasons, however. “I love the City Café one because of the bright colours and the way it conveys nostalgia in a way that I like through the use of colour and vibrance and mood,” Clare explained. On the other hand, the farmer’s market painting is special to him because it brings together people with different cultures, different languages, and diverse food preferences in a shared space. “I think that conveys the spirit of Kitchener in a really special way,” he noted.

Some of the businesses Clare painted for the second part of this collection became significant to him after he learned how they impacted the community. For instance, he didn’t have much personal experience at J&J’s Cards and Collectibles until people asked him to paint it. “I was amazed at this overwhelming response from the community of shared memories. Very pleasant, positive, and optimistic experiences that they’ve had at this store and interactions with the people who own it, who are just wonderful people,” he shared. Other places featured in the book include Mel’s Diner, the Princess Original Cinema, Words Worth Books, the Kitchener market, and more.

Clare celebrated the launch of his new book at the Walper Hotel on Nov. 4. In addition to being sold at the launch, the book will also be available at his Square Peg pop-up in Downtown Kitchener until Nov. 14 and at the W Store.