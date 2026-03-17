What is WUSA’s new WalkSafe pilot program like?

WUSA has launched the WalkSafe pilot program, currently allowing students to test out the service and provide feedback until April 2.

The hours of operation are 7-10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Here was my experience:

The intake form to request a walk takes about less than two minutes to fill out. It provides options to customize your walk, including choices between a coordinator calling you on the walk or physically accompanying you.

After filling out an intake form around 9 p.m., the WalkSafe team reached out about 10 minutes later through text. While being accommodating, communicative and supportive, I was able to confirm time and place for the next day. They provided the options for one male and one female walker, or both male walkers.

After class at St. Jerome’s, I waited for the WalkSafe volunteers to arrive at the designated time (9:30 p.m.). On the day of, I asked to change my pick up time to 9:45 p.m., and they confirmed and accommodated, further asking for details of jacket colour to identify me.

The operators texting provided the names of the WalkSafe volunteers (Kiran and Arok), who were incredibly kind and fun to speak with. Though, a point of note was that much of the walk was taken up by interviews with the Imprint media team, after letting the volunteers know that Imprint was testing out the service.

Still, Kiran and Arok, both undergraduate students, guided the team towards UW station in a timely manner.

While the experience was fun, with Kiran and Arok both being personable and professional at the same time, the WalkSafe program could genuinely be beneficial for students new to campus, those looking for some company, or anyone who just needs some guidance.

First years that come to UW could benefit from the help of someone providing indoor and outdoor walkways to destinations, some routes that aren’t as easily accessible on Google Maps. Or for anyone that just wants that added reassurance of safety while there are less people on campus late at night, having WalkSafe volunteers can give students an ease of mind.