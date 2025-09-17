U Sports announces transfer athletes can return to sport immediately

U Sports, the national sport governing body for universities across Canada, has announced major changes to their transfer policy. Any U Sports student-athlete currently in their first or second year of eligibility will be able to transfer and begin playing immediately. These updated transfer rules come into effect for the 2026-2027 season.

Formerly, non-graduating student-athletes who had transferred were obligated to wait for a full 365 days from their last competition date, before being deemed eligible to compete once more. Exemptions were already in place for athletes in the sports of track and field, swimming, and cross-country.