  • Banner celebrating Princess Anniversary: Join the Princess Cinemas’ 40th anniversary Block Party with “Casablanca” indoors at 3:45 PM and “Stop Making Sense” outdoors at 6:00 PM on September 18 in Waterloo.

U Sports announces transfer athletes can return to sport immediately

Carla Stocco

| September 16, 2025

U Sports, the national sport governing body for universities across Canada, has announced major changes to their transfer policy. Any U Sports student-athlete currently in their first or second year of eligibility will be able to transfer and begin playing immediately. These updated transfer rules come into effect for the 2026-2027 season.

Formerly, non-graduating student-athletes who had transferred were obligated to wait for a full 365 days from their last competition date, before being deemed eligible to compete once more. Exemptions were already in place for athletes in the sports of track and field, swimming, and cross-country.

Share this story

More

  • Campus News, News

    March of 1,000 Umbrellas returns this fall

    Emma Danesh

    | September 17, 2025

  • News

    UW to pilot new disability admissions process

    Alicia Wang

    | September 16, 2025

  • News

    U Sports announces transfer athletes can return to sport immediately

    Carla Stocco

    | September 16, 2025

  • Campus News, News

    Free NYTimes subscription available to UW students

    Veronica Reiner

    | September 16, 2025