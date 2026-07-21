Understanding scholarships: Looking beyond the dollar figure

For most students, scholarships are often treated as money on the table. However, behind every award, there is a donor, a thorough selection process, and a deserving student who receives the gift that offers a greater value than just the dollar amount. A second-year UW mechatronics student, Joshua Cho, shared his insight about scholarships as a recent award recipient of the Korean Canadian Scholarship Foundation (KCSF). “What I appreciated most about receiving a scholarship is that, through writing essays about my personal story and goals, I was able to gain people who support me besides my family.” If you are looking for a scholarship, it is essential to acknowledge the motivation behind a donor’s decision to award someone and prepare yourself to be that deserving person. If you are already a recipient, showing gratitude through demonstrating your best behaviour as an awarded student is the most important duty.

How should students and recipients perceive scholarships?

Back in February, the Ontario government made a major cut in OSAP grants. On top of this, starting from September 2026, post-secondary institutions will be allowed to annually increase 2-3 per cent of tuition fee for the next three years. As grants are getting smaller, more students tend to seek non-repayable financial aid to cover their expenses. For those who are already struggling to afford their education, these changes create greater financial pressure. Especially for international students, the pressure becomes more intense because the majority of financial aid is not eligible for them. Even if they do receive one, they must pay tuition fees that are several times higher than the domestic rate, which does not provide them significant help.

In an interview with Cho, he shared his experience of receiving a scholarship as an international student. This April, Cho was selected for an Award of Excellence, worth $2,500, from Yun Back Kim Family Foundation through KCSF. After he found this opportunity last fall, it took him a few weeks to complete his application, from writing personal essays to acquiring two reference letters. Along with this process, he also shared his honest feelings on the financial practicality of this award. “As an international student who pays triple the amount of domestic tuition, the amount is relatively small compared to the amount that I have to pay, so the practical financial support isn’t enormous,” But for Cho, the emotional support that this award provides him could not compete with the dollar amount. “But this scholarship holds a meaning that is beyond the amount of money because the psychological help has been significant. Just like how help given during difficult times is something you never forget, this scholarship feels like that to me.” said Cho. As an individual studying far from his family back in South Korea, knowing that there are people who acknowledge his efforts and invest in his success makes all the difference.

Cho’s story highlights something that many students overlook when they seek for or receive financial aid. No matter the dollar amount, someone saw the potential and made the decision to invest in a youth’s future. Scholarship is a privilege that is only given to students, and gratitude is the duty of a deserved recipient. This awareness influenced how Cho approached his studies as well. “There were times when I wanted to give up on my studies for financial reasons, but the gratitude I feel toward the people who support me makes me want to push even harder regardless of the money.” This mindset serves as a reminder to both students and donors that even a one-time grant can be a light in one’s darkest times.

Motives of donors and the selection process

Understanding the motivation that drives donors to give can be a good start point of growing appreciation. When someone chooses to fund a student’s education, they are expressing a belief that their future is worth supporting. “Many donors create awards because the university has been important in their lives and careers. They want other students to enjoy the same types of experiences, and with reduced financial barriers,” the UW scholarship office said. In fact, many of the donors were scholarship recipients as students and they feel fortunate to be able to give back according to the donors.

For students considering applying for scholarships, knowing the selection process can bring you an advantage. At UW, the selection process varies, and many awards automatically select the recipients based on specific eligibility and criteria depending on its funding source. While there are some scholarships that require a manual application, these selections are mostly handled by central offices at UW like the faculty or SAFA. For donor-funded awards, the donors and the university work together in accordance with the Ontario Human Rights Commission’s scholarship policy. This means that the selection criteria are based on the donor’s preference and institutional priorities, while considering the student’s academic success, financial need, and other contributions. To ensure authenticity of the student voice, the use of generative AI is not permitted for written applications. During the application process of UW scholarships, it is required to sign a declaration confirming that the information they provide is true. These requirements allow the selection committee to learn about the genuineness of a student, so showing your earnestness is the key to becoming a successful recipient.

“We want to ensure that the award has the intended outcome, to support and encourage students.” the UW scholarship office said in an emailed statement. Reflecting on the journey of the scholarship selection process, financial aid began with the purpose to inspire a youth’s future. Then it was gratitude that led the recipients to live up to what they received, turning them from recipients into givers. It is not the money that completes this cycle of positivity, but it was the memory of being supported. So, for students, the question shouldn’t be how much the scholarship covers but how are you going to live up to the gratitude.