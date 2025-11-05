UW alumni donate $20-million to engineering faculty

The engineering faculty received a $20-million donation from the Gloria Baylis Foundation, which will help to advance technology and healthcare and rename the Engineering 7 building.

UW alumni and foundation founders Frank Baylis (BASc ‘86) and Valerie Baylis (BA ‘86) made the announcement on Nov. 4 outside E7. This building has now been renamed the Pearl Sullivan Engineering Building, honouring Pearl Sullivan, former dean of Waterloo Engineering from 2012 to 2019. She passed away in 2020 from cancer.

“Like my mother Gloria, Pearl’s drive and vision expanded opportunities for people to realize their potential,” Frank Baylis said in a release. “Pearl’s career and achievements deserve celebration, and this space is a testament to her work in advancing education.”

Waterloo Engineering dean Mary Wells remembers Sullivan, describing her as a force of nature.

“She was laser-focused on making Waterloo Engineering the best not just in Canada but the world. She was an empathetic leader, a passionate educator and a bold dean who made things happen quickly and decisively,” Wells said.

“Engineering 7 is thanks to Pearl; she even chose the colour of the stairs — red, the colour of prosperity in her culture. It was always Pearl’s building and now it’s official.”

In addition, part of the funding will support the faculty in establishing a Canada Excellence Research Chair in health engineering and technology. Recruitment is now underway for the position.

According to the release, some of the funding will support the Waterloo at 100 vision, the university’s mission to focus its work on addressing some of the world’s largest problems through research and innovation by UW’s 100th anniversary in 2057.

The foundation was named after Frank’s mother, Gloria, a nurse, entrepreneur and civil rights advocate. Its goal is to enhance people’s lives by providing access to education, healthcare and equal opportunities.

Vivek Goel, UW president, said, “Philanthropy challenges us to do more, helping us drive impactful change within the University, our broader community and beyond. Thank you to the Gloria Baylis Foundation for investing in education, in Canada and the world’s future, simultaneously honouring two extraordinary, trailblazing leaders — Dr. Pearl Sullivan and Gloria Baylis.”