UW announced departure from X (formerly known as Twitter)

UW is no longer using X, formerly known as Twitter, which they announced in a post on Feb. 27.

Before this announcement, the university posted periodic updates about closures, safety alert systems, and power updates. UW has been on X since October 2009.

When asked what led to the decision to stop using X, associate vice president Nick Manning said, “A multi-year review of audience engagement and platform performance shows us that follower growth on X has declined relative to other platforms. Concentrating our efforts on higher-performing platforms allows us to operate more efficiently.

“The main X account remains for monitoring and emergency purposes.”

The university continues to remain active on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, their website, newsletter, and direct outreach.

Other UW affiliated departments have also left X. For instance, the UW English department stopped using X in favour of Bluesky on Feb. 1.