UW bucket list: Things to do before graduating
| September 30, 2026
Have you ever wondered what you should do before graduating from UW? This bucket list has you covered!
On campus:
- Explore all the tunnels (Hint: one entrance is in SCH)
- Attend the Renison One Sky Festival, an annual festival that allows students to experience Japanese, Chinese, and Korean culture at Waterloo
- Become an Orientation Week leader
- Grab lemonade from the EngSoc C&D in PSE
- Get a photo with your faculty mascot
- Grab a burger and waffle fries (with cheese) from the Bomber
- Join an intramural or varsity team
- Participate in ENVigorate, the faculty of environment’s annual community festival with live music, food, a marketplace, and swap shop
- Take a walk around Ring Road
- Study in the EV1 courtyard on campus
- Try Liquid Assets’ tomato basil soup and garlic buns
- Join a club and stick with it for the term
- Visit the Grad House on campus
- Sled down the CIF lower field hill
- Tour the Gustav Bakos Observatory
- Watch a play by the UW theatre and performance program
- Try rock climbing at PAC
- Study in the Earth Sciences Museum in EIT
- Attend the Campus Life Fair in SLC
- Talk to your professors
- Go on exchange for a study term
- Move to somewhere you’ve never been for co-op
- Visit the installation Fountain on the 2nd floor of Hagey Hall
- Visit the hidden biology museum on campus
- Visit the University of Waterloo Art Gallery, which showcases work from UW artists alongside international artists
Off campus:
- Get a Vincenzo’s sandwich
- Go ice skating at the Waterloo Public Square in winter. You can rent skates for cheap at McPhail’s Cycle & Sports Ltd.
- Buy or trade a book at Old Goat Books
- Grab a hot chocolate from Old Firehall Confectionery
- See a movie at the Princess Cinemas
- Study at Menchie’s
- Take a GRT adventure around Waterloo Region
- Eat at LooBapBap
- Attend a pottery or glassmaking workshop at the Canadian Clay and Glass Museum
- Visit the Kitchener Farmers’ Market
- Visit the Pub on King
- Grab a bite at Famoso
- Walk a lap around Waterloo Park
- Attend the Lumen Light Festival
- Attend the Royal Medieval Faire, an annual event that happens every 3rd Saturday in September at Waterloo Park
- Café hop in Uptown Waterloo or Downtown Kitchener
This list was crowdsourced from UW alumni:
- Nathan Cheng — BSc Medicinal Chemistry (‘26)
- Sarah Edward — Honours BSc in Kinesiology (Co-op), Rehabilitation Sciences Specialization (‘26)
- Jennifer Chen — Honours BA in English, Technical Writing Specialization, Japanese Language Diploma (‘26)
- Mahmoud Halloum — Bachelor of Accounting and Financial Management (‘26)
- Mandeep Chahil — Honours BA in Legal Studies and Sociology (’24)
- Francesca Girmenia — BSc in Environmental Sciences (‘26)