UW bucket list: Things to do before graduating

Have you ever wondered what you should do before graduating from UW? This bucket list has you covered!

On campus:

Explore all the tunnels (Hint: one entrance is in SCH)

Attend the Renison One Sky Festival, an annual festival that allows students to experience Japanese, Chinese, and Korean culture at Waterloo

Become an Orientation Week leader

Grab lemonade from the EngSoc C&D in PSE

Get a photo with your faculty mascot

Grab a burger and waffle fries (with cheese) from the Bomber

Join an intramural or varsity team

Participate in ENVigorate, the faculty of environment’s annual community festival with live music, food, a marketplace, and swap shop

Take a walk around Ring Road

Study in the EV1 courtyard on campus

Try Liquid Assets’ tomato basil soup and garlic buns

Join a club and stick with it for the term

Visit the Grad House on campus

Sled down the CIF lower field hill

Tour the Gustav Bakos Observatory

Watch a play by the UW theatre and performance program

Try rock climbing at PAC

Study in the Earth Sciences Museum in EIT

Attend the Campus Life Fair in SLC

Talk to your professors

Go on exchange for a study term

Move to somewhere you’ve never been for co-op

Visit the installation Fountain on the 2nd floor of Hagey Hall

Visit the hidden biology museum on campus

Visit the University of Waterloo Art Gallery, which showcases work from UW artists alongside international artists

Off campus:

Get a Vincenzo’s sandwich

Go ice skating at the Waterloo Public Square in winter. You can rent skates for cheap at McPhail’s Cycle & Sports Ltd.

Buy or trade a book at Old Goat Books

Grab a hot chocolate from Old Firehall Confectionery

See a movie at the Princess Cinemas

Study at Menchie’s

Take a GRT adventure around Waterloo Region

Eat at LooBapBap

Attend a pottery or glassmaking workshop at the Canadian Clay and Glass Museum

Visit the Kitchener Farmers’ Market

Visit the Pub on King

Grab a bite at Famoso

Walk a lap around Waterloo Park

Attend the Lumen Light Festival

Attend the Royal Medieval Faire, an annual event that happens every 3rd Saturday in September at Waterloo Park

Café hop in Uptown Waterloo or Downtown Kitchener

This list was crowdsourced from UW alumni: