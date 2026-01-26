UW closes all campuses on Monday, Jan. 26

All UW campuses, including Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford, will be closed tomorrow, Monday Jan. 26, due to significant snowfall in the Waterloo region.

The university informed the UW community via email Sunday evening.

As a result, classes will not be held, and in-person meetings and other scheduled events are cancelled. Scheduled exams will be cancelled or rescheduled. Deadlines for assignments are postponed until the same hour on the next business day.

Staff are expected to work remotely where possible, aside from those providing essential on campus services. Some meetings, depending on the unit, may be moved online.

The Student Life Centre (SLC), Turnkey SLC and Flock Stop will remain open, while the Turnkey at DC and the Bomber will be closed.

This marks the second UW closure this term affecting all campuses, with the other taking place on Jan. 15.

Other local school boards, including Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board, along with Wilfrid Laurier University, have announced closures tomorrow.

UW is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27.