UW club hosts competition on International Go Skateboarding Day

On June 21, UWaterloo’s Skateboarding Club took over Waterloo Skatepark with a high-energy community event celebrating International Go Skateboarding Day. The event welcomed about 40 participants of all ages and experience levels, with most attendees being local to Waterloo.

UWaterloo Skateboarding Club has been a staple in the local community for years. The execs keeping the club running this term are co-presidents Saira Hadi and Timur Khayrullin, along with secretary Manav Anand. “We just want to spread the same spirit that Go Skate day is about, which is getting everyone outside and on the skateboard,” Anand said. “We’ve made it super accessible to learn skateboarding by letting them borrow skateboards and skating equipment [for the event].”

The event kicked off with lessons, again split by skill level, with the goal of helping each participant learn a new trick by the end of the session. After a quick pizza break, skaters competed in a classic game of S-K-A-T-E within two experience groups, rookie and advanced. In this game, one skater performs a trick, and the others try to replicate it. Those who don’t land the trick get a letter, and the last person remaining without all five letters of S-K-A-T-E wins. While describing the game of S-K-A-T-E, Hadi added, “A lot of newer skaters feel like they’re left out or not good enough, so we wanted to create a space where they could express themselves and feel confident at whatever level they’re at.”

At the end of the competition, two winners walked away with brand new skate deck as their prize: a young skater from the rookie division, and Logan, a skater from the advanced division. In a wholesome moment after Logan’s win, he decided to give his prize to a young skater in the crowd.

By bringing together skaters from across the Waterloo region, they turned Go Skateboarding Day into more than just a day to hang out. It became a community event that made the day feel like a big deal. Allison Yang, a UW student and participant, shared her favourite part of the day: “I loved talking to everyone here. Everyone is so chill.”

“We love bringing beginners in and helping them understand that they’re a part of this community too,” Anand said. “It’s one of our main goals as a club.”

The club hosts weekly meetups, which are more than just a hangout – they’re an open invitation. Whether you’re a seasoned shredder or stepping on a board for the first time, there’s a spot for you. The club kicks off every session with guided lessons, split into beginner, intermediate, and advanced groups. Don’t have a skateboard or gear? No problem. The club provides skateboards and protective gear to all their weekly meetings and events, making it easy for newcomers to jump in without needing their own equipment.

The event also gave UWaterloo student skaters a chance to connect with the wider Waterloo skateboarding community, building a more inclusive and united scene. You can catch the UWaterloo Skate Club at Waterloo Skatepark every Monday, or follow them on Instagram to stay up to date with their latest events and meetups.