UW develops its first sustainable transportation plan

On Jan. 30, there was a gathering at the SLC Marketplace for an open house discussing the Sustainable Transportation Plan. The event provided a platform for the campus community to engage with university representatives and share their transportation challenges and ideas for a more sustainable future.

UW is in the process of creating its first-ever Sustainable Transportation Plan, aimed at improving transportation options on campus in both the short and long term. This initiative will set key priorities and guidelines to encourage more sustainable commuting practices while reducing the environmental impact of transportation on campus.

A major focus of the Sustainable Transportation Plan is gathering input from students about their commuting experiences. Students shared their commuting challenges and ideas by adding sticky notes to a discussion board, contributing to the development of the Sustainable Transportation Plan. One of the biggest concerns raised at the open house was the difficulty of intercity travel for students who need to commute from other regions. A lot of students rely on their cars because intercity travel options are limited. Additionally, many students who commute long distances have resorted to parking at Conestoga Mall, a practice that is not sustainable in the long run. The university is actively exploring alternative parking solutions to address this issue.

Among those present at the open house was Nick Pfeifle, WUSA President, who highlighted several key concerns, including the environmental impact of road salt. “Salt used for de-icing is corroding roads and vehicles, but it’s also entering the water system, which can lead to hypertension and other health risks,” he explained. Another significant trend noted at the open house was that fewer people are carpooling. Despite past initiatives promoting ride-sharing, students are opting for solo commutes, increasing traffic congestion and emissions.

The Sustainable Transportation Plan team is working closely with the City of Waterloo to create long-term solutions for improving campus sustainability. This includes better public transit options, efficient parking strategies, and incentives for greener commuting habits.

The project began in May 2024 with research and background reviews, followed by campus-wide consultations and surveys from October 2024 to January 2025. The university is actively seeking input from the campus community. Thousands of responses were collected through a travel survey in November 2024, and additional opportunities were available throughout January. Between November 2024 and March 2025, the university will develop action plans and recommendations to address key transportation concerns. From March to May 2025, the plan will be drafted, with final approval and implementation planning set for June 2025.