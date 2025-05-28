UW holds celebration for Provost James Rush, who is stepping down June 30

Yesterday afternoon, the university held a special event for outgoing vice-president, academic and provost James Rush. Taking place in Federation Hall from 3 to 6 p.m., the event was open to university staff and the public alike.

The celebration began with time for attendees to mingle around the room, as photos of Rush’s time at the university were projected on a screen above the stage. UW president Vivek Goel was the first to take to the podium, and began by speaking about the university’s commitment to Indigenous reconciliation which he expressed was “particularly important” to Rush. He then welcomed Elder Myeengun Henry to the stage. Speaking about Rush, Elder Henry added that he “felt within [Rush] his heart, that he really cared about reconciliation,” and that he wanted to change things at the university. “We’ve got more work to do, and there will be obstacles from time to time,” he continued, but concluded by expressing positive hopes for the future.

When Goel returned to the stage, he spoke further about Rush’s time as provost. He explained that in the nine years before Rush’s appointment in 2018, there had been eight transitions within the role, and that Rush had therefore “provided a significant period of stability.” Goel continued by mentioning the challenges Rush faced during his time at UW, such as the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as by referencing some of the projects Rush had taken on. Goel spoke about Rush’s focus on interdisciplinary efforts, including the creation of cross faculty networks and initiatives, saying that he has “laid the foundation for the work [UW] is now doing with global futures.” Goel added that Rush had prominent roles in the creation of the Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre, the Student Services Centre, and the International Experience Centre. Goel, having held provost positions in the past, said he could “attest to the challenging [nature]” of the job. He concluded by adding that “we’re really going to miss you around Needles Hall, [and] we’re going to miss your very weird sense of humour.”

Next to speak was Chris Read, the associate provost, students, and Christine McWebb, the associate vice-president, faculty planning and policy. The two shared memories from their time working with Rush, explaining that a longer collection of anecdotes had been put together in a book to give him. Mary Wells, dean of engineering, spoke next on behalf of UW’s deans, saying that Rush “has been our dean of deans.” As a tribute, the deans imagined a series of humorous letters that Rush could have written to the deans throughout his time at the university.

Finally, Rush took to the stage to share a few words and thank attendees for coming. He spoke about having had the experience of working with two presidents at UW, and his gratitude at having been reappointed for a second term by Goel, which hadn’t happened to someone holding the role since 2004. He also acknowledged his family, and said he’s looking forward to spending more time with them in the coming months.

Rush will step down from the role on June 30.