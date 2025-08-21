  • Orange banner with white text that reads: "Your Campus Checklist," "shop now" (underlined), and "JOE FRESH.
UW introduces mental health platform to support employees

Emma Danesh

| August 21, 2025

The UW Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP) introduced Sentio, a counsellor-assisted internet-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (iCBT) platform, on July 22. This platform aims to provide accessible and flexible mental health support to employees and their eligible family members.

What is Sentio iCBT? Sentio is an online mental health program that combines self-directed learning with professional guidance. It is designed to assist individuals dealing with mild to moderate depression, anxiety, and related concerns by helping them identify and modify unhelpful thought patterns. The program is accessible via computer, phone, or tablet, offering the flexibility to engage from anywhere at any time. 

Key features of Sentio:

  • 12 weeks of counsellor-guided care: Participants receive unlimited chat support from a dedicated counsellor throughout their journey.
  • Customized treatment goals: The program allows individuals to tailor their therapeutic objectives to align with personal needs.
  • Clinically validated screeners: Tools to assess conditions like depression and anxiety, ensuring appropriate support is provided.
  • MeetNow capability: For immediate assistance, users can access a single-session consultation with a Homewood professional without prior booking.

To use Sentio, eligible employees and their dependents can log into Homewood Health’s website using the invitation code UAL823.

The EFAP, provided by Homewood Health, offers a range of services including short-term counseling, Life Smart Coaching, and online resources. These services are designed to help individuals manage various personal and work-related challenges, promoting overall health and well-being. The program is available to all eligible UW employees and their dependent family members.

