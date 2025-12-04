UW launches winter bike rack pilot to support cold-weather cyclists

As temperatures drop and snow starts to settle across campus, UW is launching a new pilot project to keep cycling an option for students, staff, and faculty through the winter months.

In an email with Sustainable Transportation Specialist Tara De Souza, she explained that Sustainable Transportation is working closely with Ground Services in Plant Operations to rethink how bike racks are managed when snow arrives. The goal is to improve winter access while still making room for plows and keeping pathways safe.

This winter, bike racks across campus will fall into three categories:

Racks that remain in place and will be snow-cleared so cyclists can keep using them.

Racks that have been temporarily moved to allow snow-clearing equipment to get through.

Racks that remain but won’t be maintained, meaning they may be difficult to reach after heavy snowfall.

According to De Souza, the winter rack locations were selected based on peak-season usage data, proximity to campus buildings, and “where snow clearing is feasible.” Over the past few months, her team has also built a digital inventory and map of all campus bike racks, which will guide decisions throughout the season.

Because this is a pilot project, the plan is intentionally flexible. “We’re learning and adapting as we go,” De Souza said. Maps and finalized locations will be shared with the campus community once the process is fully refined.

One major reminder from Sustainable Transportation: don’t move bike racks, even if you notice they’ve been placed on grass or in garden areas for the winter.

“All racks are carefully inventoried and placed for specific reasons,” De Souza said. Community members shifting racks, which has happened in past years, creates issues for snow clearing and for the tracking systems her team is building.

For cyclist who prefer to avoid slush entirely, UW offers two secure indoor parking options:

The enclosed bike parking cage near EV 3 and Modern Languages

The new indoor bike parking room at East Campus

Both require a permit at a monthly cost, available through Sustainable Transportation.

Winter access isn’t the only priority. De Souza said the team is already planning spring initiatives focused on bike security, including: