UW named as member of network suppressing student Palestine demonstrators

An article by Breach Media listed UW as a member of the Canadian Post-Secondary Emergency Manager Network, reported to be monitoring and coordinating action suppressing Palestinian demonstrations at post-secondary institutions across Canada.

The story , posted July 30, detailed that officials from the University of Toronto onboarded more than 30 members from other post-secondary institutions to the secret SharePoint network. The network included forums, contact lists, and resources shared among institutions and law enforcement.

Locally, Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College were also listed as members of the network onboarded by U of T contacts.

A spreadsheet listed Emergency Planning and Fire Safety Officer Kelly Tunney as a UW contact within the network. Another screenshot from Breach showed a forum comment from Tunney on July 11, stating, “it’s been a bit weird this week without daily EOC meetings and all of my work being encampment related but it’s nice to be on the other side of this now.”

Imprint reached out to Tunney and the university but has yet to receive a response.