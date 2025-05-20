UW pharmacy student awarded $2,500 scholarship from the Korean Canadian Scholarship Foundation

UW pharmacy student Hamin Park has spent her career as a student working hard — and that hard work is showing. Park was recently named recipient of a $2,500 scholarship awarded by the Korean Canadian Scholarship Foundation (KCSF).

After completing her four-year undergraduate degree in medical sciences, specifically the pharmacology and physical physiology program at Western University, Park is currently in her first year pursuing the Doctor of Pharmacy program at UW. Park outlined her interest in making a positive impact in both local communities and the world at large. Asked about her specific interests in the field of pharmacy, Park described interest in looking more into “drug development and those diseases that currently don’t have treatments.” She also emphasized wanting to “improve access to care, especially for patients who face barriers because of [their] location or language.”

Asked about what it meant to her and how it felt to receive the scholarship, Park shared receiving it makes her feel encouraged, especially given how demanding the pharmacy program is, the scholarship reminds her that “there are people who believe in what I’m trying to do.” Park stated “having this kind of encouragement gives me motivation to keep going and it means a lot to represent the Korean community in this way and to feel seen for both who I am and what I hope to become.” Additionally, the scholarship served as a reminder to Park that she is pursuing the right path and can further focus on her studies thanks to the financial support provided.

As a child, Park and her family moved to a country called Azerbaijan, located in Eastern Europe. Upon arriving, Park described how everything felt unfamiliar and novel, from the language to the culture. During her time there, Park noticed large gaps in regards to healthcare access and availability. In the capital city of Azerbaijan, Baku, Park shared that “people have access to all the medication and the medical care [they need].” Yet, Park noticed a significant gap in care, describing how a short 15-minute drive outside the capital and citizens do not have access to the kind of healthcare and medications available in the capital. Park tied her past experiences noticing these gaps in healthcare to her present day path in the field of pharmacy, expressing that it was a key motivator in her decision to pursue a career in the field of health today. Park believes her adaptability has helped her “adjust in a quickly changing world.” This is a significant strength, which Park believes will continue to support her in her future, given how pharmacy is a fast evolving profession.

Asked about contributors to her success to date, Park was quick to discuss her family as her number one contributor. She credits her parents in her ability to have come so far in her academic achievements. She mentioned how her parents were well-aware that the move from Korea to Canada would be incredibly tough, from language barriers to unfamiliar surroundings, Park says they were essentially “starting over in a new country.” Regardless of these obstacles, her family moved to Canada, hoping to offer Park and her brother a chance at greater opportunities “and to see a bigger world.” The academic support is another factor that Park believed contributed to her and her brother’s ability to succeed in a new country. To conclude, Park expressed that she views her parents as role models and “watching their strength and dedication really keeps [her] going.”

The KCSF describes itself as “an organization dedicated to helping students achieve their dreams.” It was founded in 1978 by a one-generation group of Korean-Canadians. Every year, they select students who display academic excellence, meaningful community contributions, and show strong leadership potential. Their mission is to support promising young people in achieving their full potential and offer opportunities for Korean-Canadian students. Through their scholarship and leadership development programs, the KCSF hopes to inspire a new generation of students who will continue to uphold the organization’s values.

To any student currently considering applying to the KCSF scholarship, Park encourages them to not be afraid of sharing their stories, emphasizing, “your experiences and your voice matter.” She mentions the value in being proud of your background, leaning into it, and acknowledging “it’s part of what makes you strong.”