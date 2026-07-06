UW president Bill Rosehart begins his five-year term

UW president and vice chancellor Bill Rosehart officially began his five-year term last week on July 1.

“Waterloo has shaped much of who I am,” Rosehart said in a statement released July 6. “I first arrived as a student and experienced the power of co-op as an undergraduate, felt the energy of Waterloo’s research environment as a graduate student, and discovered the joy of teaching here as a sessional instructor. Those experiences influenced how I think, how I learn, and how I lead.”

Rosehart is the first alumnus to be elected president. He graduated three times in the electrical engineering program, obtaining his BASc in 1996, his MASc in 1997, and PhD in 2001.

Rosehart noted that since March (when it was officially announced he was appointed president), he has had more than 100 meetings across the university community.

“In every conversation, I have been struck by Waterloo’s greatest strength – its people,” he said. “Our students, faculty, and staff are innovative, dedicated, and deeply committed to making a difference. Together, you have built a university that is not only a national leader, but a global force in research, learning, and entrepreneurship.”

He added he is looking forward to more conversations in the months to come. Before this role, Rosehart worked at the University of Guelph since August 2024 and served as dean at the Schulich School of Engineering at the University of Calgary for over a decade.

“The university was founded on the resolve to be bold and unconventional, a deep understanding of the value of entrepreneurship, and a strong commitment to making a positive social impact,” Rosehart said. “As we look to the future, we will build on our defining strengths – co-op and experiential education, transformational research, entrepreneurship, and our strong connections with communities – while embracing the full breadth and potential of a comprehensive university.”

Rosehart replaces former president Vivek Goel, who served as president since 2021 and stepped down to focus on personal family circumstances. Goel will continue working at UW as a member of the faculty of health.