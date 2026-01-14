UW ranks first among comprehensive universities for scholarships and bursaries

The decision to pursue a university education is built on dedication, achievement, and, often, significant financial planning. For aspiring students across Canada, a university’s commitment to student aid is a key factor, and UW has consistently stood out as a leader in supporting its student body.

This commitment is reflected in national rankings. In the latest annual evaluations, including the 2025 and 2026 Maclean’s University Rankings, Waterloo has consistently claimed the top spot in the Comprehensive category for devoting the highest percentage of its operating expenditures to funding scholarships and bursaries, marked at 14.1 per cent. The category includes schools with significant research activity and a wide range of programs, such as York University and University of Guelph. The comprehensive category consists of approximately 15 universities in total, and this ranking confirms that UW is in the lead for student aid. This is not a new achievement — Waterloo has been recognized as a top school for student financial support in previous years, showing persistent and long-term institutional achievements. The ranking puts UW at the top of the list, ahead of all other comprehensive universities in reducing financial barriers.

The President’s and Merit awards

Waterloo’s main way of acknowledging academic excellence at the entrance level is through the President’s and Merit Scholarship program. These awards offer automatic, guaranteed funding to students based on their admission average, and no separate application is needed. The admission average is calculated based on the student’s best six senior-level academic courses from Grade 12, which includes all program requirements. Specifically, the university considers courses designated as ‘U’ (university preparation) or ‘M’ (mixed university/college preparation), ensuring a focus on students who have taken rigorous academic pathways.

These entrance awards are divided into three main tiers. Students with an admission average between 85-89.9 per cent are awarded the one-time Merit Scholarship, worth $1,000. The President’s Scholarship recognizes those with averages from 90-94.9 per cent, receiving a one-time award of $2,000. The highest tier, the President’s Scholarship of Distinction, is for students with averages of 95 per cent or higher. These scholars get the $2,000 entrance award and are eligible for two additional upper-year awards: a $1,500 Research Award and a $1,500 International Experience Award. The university also provides a variety of specialized funding, including scholarships for particular faculties such as mathematics, engineering, and science, as well as needs-based bursaries and thousands of internal awards for returning and international students.

A major reassurance for recipients is that once the automatic award is given based on early May grades, the university will not lower or cancel the scholarship if final marks drop slightly, providing peace of mind during the final weeks of high school.

Financial relief and validation

For students, receiving one of these awards is more than just money — it is a validation of their hard work and discipline.

Sukhleen Kaur, a first-year public health student and recipient of the $2,000 President’s Scholarship, found the award structure reassuring when comparing universities.

“Waterloo’s scholarship stood out because it was straightforward, merit-based, and communicated clearly,” Kaur explains. “While other universities offered scholarships, many had complicated conditions or required separate applications. Waterloo’s award felt transparent and dependable.”

She recalls the sense of validation she felt when the scholarship notification arrived in the spring, around the same time Waterloo released admission updates. “It felt extremely validating and encouraging. Receiving the scholarship showed me that Waterloo not only noticed my efforts but valued them. It reassured me that all the late nights, discipline, and commitment paid off.”

The scholarship also influenced her decision to attend UW. “The scholarship played a significant role in my decision to choose Waterloo. While it wasn’t the only factor, it certainly reinforced my choice. As university expenses can accumulate quickly, having that financial support made a big difference. It made me feel that Waterloo was a place where I wouldn’t just be studying but also truly supported.”

Choosing personal connection over dollars

For high-achieving students like Amira, the automatic awards ensure a baseline of financial certainty. This guaranteed support meant her final decision could shift entirely away from chasing the largest dollar amount and focus instead on the overall university experience.

This was the case for Amira Abdulai, a first-year honours arts student planning to major in psychology, who also received the President’s Scholarship. Abdulai was notified via email on May 19.

While she received multiple offers of higher aid, including renewable scholarships of $3,000 from Carleton University and Toronto Metropolitan University, and a one-time award of $3,000 from McMaster University, Abdulai’s final choice was based on the overall university experience.

“I didn’t actually factor in the scholarship as one of the biggest deciding roles,” Abdulai admits. “My biggest deciding role to go to Waterloo was just kind of a feeling.”

This feeling was developed through multiple visits, starting with an “Exploring University with You” event in July 2023. “I was at Waterloo [from] July 14 to the 15 for a day and night event. We did activities like yoga, a tour, and I stayed at United College,” she recalls. Subsequent trips back to UW, including Specialist High Skills Major and Black Student Association field trips, strengthened her connection. “After going [to] many campus tours… I felt this draw to Waterloo.”

For Abdulai, the President’s Scholarship essentially removed the financial barrier, allowing her to prioritize school culture, program quality (including the renowned co-op program), and personal fit over a slightly higher financial incentive elsewhere. Reflecting on her time at UW thus far, she concludes, “I felt kind of at peace with my decision. I didn’t necessarily question anything; everything felt like it just fell into place.”

Consistency and well-being

Reflecting on the Maclean’s ranking, Abdulai notes, “It shows that Waterloo is deeply invested in making education accessible and supporting students beyond just admitting them. It shows that hard work will be recognized with meaningful financial support.”

For students currently in high school aiming for these automatic entrance awards, Kaur and Abdulai emphasized that consistent, balanced effort is the key.

“The most important thing is to concentrate on consistency. It takes consistent work, not last-minute study, to achieve high grades… Also, maintain your involvement outside of the classroom. Volunteering, community service, and leadership skills are all vital,” Kaur shares.

Abdulai, who experienced severe burnout in Grade 12, stresses the importance of mental health alongside high achievement. “Taking care of yourself is not a distraction from success — it’s part of what makes success sustainable,” she advises. Abdulai realized she reached a breaking point because she treated rest as something she had to earn. “Building habits like sleeping enough, taking short breaks, managing time realistically, and giving yourself grace when things get stressful makes a huge difference. It prevents burnout from piling up and allows you to stay steady throughout the semester instead of crashing right when the pressure is highest.”

Ultimately, these scholarships show Waterloo’s commitment to supporting students’ academic journeys, proving that the hard work invested in high school is rewarded and ongoing throughout a student’s undergraduate career.