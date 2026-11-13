UW recognizes Remembrance Day with community ceremony led by Indigenous Elder

A hush fell over a group gathered on campus at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, as students and staff, many wearing red poppies, paused to reflect and remember. The ceremony took place in the Student Life Centre Great Hall and was hosted by the Multi-Faith & Spirituality Resource Team, formerly known as the UW Chaplains, in partnership with Indigenous Knowledge Keeper Elder Myeengun Henry.

Henry led the ceremony, which included the singing of “O Canada,” the playing of “The Last Post” and “The Rouse,” two minutes of silence, an act of remembrance, and a benediction. During his remarks, Henry reflected on the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces and the freedoms Canadians experience today.

“Today, we think about those who have given themselves for the liberties, the life that we live today, to stand together as a country, to walk this road at peace and friendship. Today we offer a chance to build within ourselves a beautiful future with all that we understand in our history to grow from,” he said. Henry also reflected on Indigenous Peoples’ relationship with the land.

Veterans in attendance were recognized during the ceremony, including Judy Peters, who served 18 years as a medic in the United States Air Force from 1988 to 2007. Henry invited other veterans present to identify themselves and be recognized for their service.

St. Jerome’s University ministry team member and math undergraduate student Victoria Kolb joined the ceremony to lead a prayer for peace. The prayer asked for protection for people affected by conflict, violence, displacement, and other difficult circumstances. The prayer also recognized members of the armed forces and asked for their safety, strength, and protection, while emphasizing the importance of unity, compassion, and peace among all people.

Following the prayer, attendees watched a video honouring Canada’s military service members. The ceremony concluded with an opportunity for attendees to meet the veterans, shake their hands, and express their gratitude. Attendees were invited to participate in ceremony by taking a tobacco tie and placing their thoughts and prayers inside it.