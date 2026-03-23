UW releases 2026 Campus Plan & guiding principles

UW recently released their 2026 Campus Plan and guiding principles, with support from the University of Waterloo Board of Governors. The Campus Plan serves as a roadmap that can provide guidance on what direction the university’s physical spaces will move towards. UW seeks to develop this framework as a means of guiding the sustainability and accessibility of campus spaces.

Are the proposed spaces in the Campus Plan guaranteed changes?

No, the proposed changes and spaces found within the online Campus Plan document are not guaranteed to take place. Currently, the Campus Plan is not meant to serve as a schedule or suggest that the project included have already been approved. Rather, all future decisions on the feasibility of projects will require ongoing approval processes as we all as governance and budgetary oversight.

What matters to the UW community?

Within the Campus Plan, section 1.2 Campus Planning Process, highlights how UW has sought feedback from the community, including students, academic units, and representatives to guide their proposed changes and identify what are key priorities to keep in mind. There are six key themes that were identified as priorities for the broader UW community, including:

Theme 1: Social and Financial Sustainability

Theme 2: Safety, Accessibility, and Creating a Legible Campus

Theme 3: Inclusive Spaces, Diversity, and Placemaking

Theme 4: Flexible Learning, Research, and Collaborative Spaces

Theme 5: Multi-modal and Connected Campus

Theme 6: Enhance and Enrich the Natural Environment

What are some of the key proposed initiatives?

The guiding principles the plan focuses on are all meant to revolve around supporting innovation on campus, an inclusive atmosphere, safety and accessibility, sustainability, and a financially resilient campus. Some key areas where proposed initiatives have been developed connect to Indigenous place-keeping, ecological stewardship and open spaces, inner campus renewal, student housing, north campus integration, and east village flexibility. One initiative proposed under Indigenous place-keeping is the development of a ‘healing forest’ meant to serve as a space of reflection and reconciliation that would become part of Canada’s national healing forests network. Under ecological stewardship, initiatives are focused on developing climate adaptation strategies, such as cooling strategies, net-zero designs, and flood-resilient landscapes. As part of inner campus renewal, this would include developing more open spaces and improving wayfinding on campus. Student housing initiatives would include integrating more outdoor spaces for those living in residence to gather and play. There is also interest in centering South Village as a ‘vibrant, student-centered neighbourhood.’ North campus integration would involve the development of new academic and administrative buildings.

Where can I view the full Campus Plan?

To view the full Campus Plan document, visit the University of Waterloo’s Campus Plan page.