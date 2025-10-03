UW staff returning to office five days a week in 2026

An email attributed to president Vivek Goel sent out Wednesday Oct. 1 announced new work guidelines for all UW staff would take effect on Jan. 1, 2026. All staff will be expected to work from campus five days a week, with maximum two days a week of remote work.

“The University of Waterloo is, and will remain, an in-person institution,” stated Goel in the email sent out to UW employees yesterday announcing the new guidelines. He noted that UW campuses “operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to support living, learning, and working. A vibrant campus community supports collaboration, creativity, and connection.”

According to the email, employees would by default be expected to work from campus five days a week. Flexible work options involving “occasional” schedule or location changes would be available subject to manager approval. These would only be for short-term adjustments, such as in the case of personal appointments or short-term caregiver duties (i.e taking care of a sick family member).

Those with hybrid work arrangements would be allowed to work remotely for up to two days a week, subject to departmental and Executive Council unit approval. They would also be subject to annual review to evaluate impact and effectiveness in relation to work obligations.

Group-level work arrangements would not be allowed unless agreed upon between an Executive Council member and their Vice President, before being approved by the President and Vice Presidents (PVP).

UW employees are now eligible to submit requests for hybrid work arrangements through Workday. Existing hybrid arrangements will expire at the end of the year.

More information can be found here.