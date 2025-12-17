UW student in Gaza faces ongoing challenges amid war and visa delays

The ongoing war in Gaza continues to alter the lives of thousands of residents, including students pursuing higher education amid the conflict. Soha, a current UW master’s student living in Gaza, spoke about the challenges of pursuing a degree during a time of war. She chose not to share her last name for security reasons.

Soha was admitted into UW with a GPA of 93 per cent, and felt ecstatic to begin her studies in Canada. She had previously completed a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and was looking forward to completing her master’s degree in mathematics but was unable to complete her thesis because of the conflict. Despite the setbacks, Soha kept pushing forward and was accepted into UW’s master’s program in computer science. The program originally began in fall 2025, but her studies were deferred to winter 2026 due to war-related delays. She remains happy to have been accepted to the UW, emphasizing its world-renowned computer science and mathematics programs, as well as its co-operative education program that allow students to pursue real-world experiences in major companies.

When asked how the ongoing conflict in Gaza has affected her daily life and studies, Soha shared, “Since the war started, my house was burned down completely, taking with it my books, my laptop, my documents, my memories, and years of hard work.” She added that she has been displaced to crowded shelters with no safety or privacy and is currently living in a temporary shelter that offers “minimal protection from the cold and heat.” Soha added that the displacement, famine, and poor internet connection pose major challenges to pursuing her education while living in Gaza.

Another challenge she faces is obtaining a visa. Gaza does not have a biometric collection centre, which is a required step in the visa application process.

Amid immense challenges and fears, how does she remain resilient? Soha expressed having seen firsthand “how education transforms lives,” noting that as “what motivates [her] the most.” She continually stays in touch with her graduate supervisor at UW, emphasizing how their encouragement and research topic suggestions motivate her. An avid reader, Soha mentioned her favorite book is The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. She appreciates one of the core messages of the book, “Whoever you are, or whatever it is that you do, when you really want something, it’s because that desire originated in the soul of the universe. It’s your mission on earth.”

Looking ahead, Soha dreams of pursuing a PhD in computer science at UW and working on developing innovative systems “for education, healthcare, and infrastructure” as she has seen firsthand how Gaza “desperately needs these things.” Given that her current focus of study is on cryptography, she believes it is “at the heart of building modern systems” she believes Gaza will one day need. Her biggest goal is to be able to give back to both Palestine and Canada. “I want to gain skills that can make a real impact on my country and also contribute to Canada,” she said.

Her advice to students facing similar challenges or major life adversity is to “be strong even under difficult circumstances.” She adds, “in this life, [we] need patience, so don’t give up and refuse to stop.”