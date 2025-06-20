UW student recounts coyote sighting near Westmount

On the night of June 1, a second-year UW psychology student, Cohen Cronin, spotted three coyotes in a Waterloo suburb during a walk with his girlfriend.

The interaction took place on John Street West, near Westmount, at around 9:30 pm. Cronin reported seeing the animals roughly five metres in front of them, in close enough view to capture a video.

“They seemed very curious about us. They looked like they were playing with each other. They were like, running around and jumping and stuff, but once they spotted us, we were just standing on the sidewalk staring at them,” Cronin said.

Cronin felt no danger upon seeing the young coyotes, and instead, he stood still and enjoyed the quiet moment with fascination.

He described that this was the first time he’s seen coyotes this year, making a few other sightings last year in Waterloo. Cronin said that his girlfriend expressed some concern for her cats being out at night, in worry that the coyotes would prey on them.

With other reports of sightings in the region, and a recent incident in which a GeoTime Trail in Vista Hills had to be temporarily closed due to a nearby den, city officials have urged safety reminders to residents.

If a coyote is approaching or known to be nearby, and you feel threatened, the city advises the following:

Avoid approaching

Make yourself seem larger, stand tall, wave your arms, and make a lot of noise

Keep dogs on a leash

Slowly back away, without turning or running (as this could activate their chase instinct)

Avoid leaving leaving food outside, ensure garbage bin has proper lid

Report an aggressive, sick, or injured coyote

Robin Milne, Director of Parks at the City of Waterloo, describes that these interactions with coyotes in urban areas are unlikely, but inevitable.

“As they get pushed out of their natural area, there’s just naturally gonna be more interaction between residents and coyotes, and there’s no reason why we can’t live in harmony with them,” Milne said.

“Seeing a coyote is kind of like a special occurrence and something you’re not gonna experience every day, so I guess — you know — savour the moment and enjoy it.”