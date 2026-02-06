UW student researchers bring conservation story to the big screen at Princess Cinemas

UW student research made it to the big screen as Princess Twin Cinemas hosted special screenings of Saving the Night Caller on Jan. 25 and Jan. 28, a documentary highlighting the work of UW graduate students studying a threatened nocturnal bird species.

Directed by Ontario conservation filmmaker Gregg McLachlan, the film follows master’s students Victoria Pepe and Lauren Weeks as they conduct field research on the eastern whip-poor-will, a species at risk whose population has declined significantly over the past 50 years. The screenings include a post-film Q&A with the researchers and are presented in partnership with Waterloo Region Nature and Bird Friendly Kitchener, with proceeds supporting the Long Point Bird Observatory.

Both Pepe and Weeks are master’s students in biology working in Liam McGuire’s lab at UW. Their research focuses on understanding the whip-poor-will’s behaviour and habitat to help inform conservation efforts.

“My part of the project looks at the home ranges and nest site selection of the eastern whip-poor-will,” Pepe said. By attaching radio transmitters to the birds and tracking their movements in Norfolk County, Ontario, researchers can identify where the birds live, how they use their environment, and what types of habitats should be protected.

Weeks’ work focuses on the bird’s diet and migration patterns, looking at broader ecosystem relationships. “Most of our work is tailored toward understanding how the species interacts with its environment so we can better inform conservation,” she said.

The documentary originally began as part of a larger filming project before evolving into a standalone feature focused on the UW research team. Film crews joined the students during their early field season in 2024, capturing late-night research sessions in remote forests, a unique experience that neither student expected when starting their degrees.

“It was really fun having someone out there seeing the work that we do,” Weeks said. “Our fieldwork is unique, we’re going out into the forest at night, carrying equipment and trying to catch birds and seeing people’s reactions reminded us how special it is.”

While Saving the Night Caller has previously screened at Long Point Eco-Adventures and Birds Canada headquarters, the Princess Cinemas event marks its first showing in the Waterloo region. For the researchers, bringing the film to a university audience feels especially meaningful.

Previous screenings attracted mostly bird enthusiasts and conservation supporters, but Pepe hopes the Waterloo event will reach students and younger audiences who may not be familiar with the species or with conservation research more broadly.

“I think it’ll be really great to have a younger audience come and hopefully gain an appreciation for what we do,” she said in an interview before the screening.

The screening also highlights the importance of independent cinemas in student communities. Weeks said spaces like Princess Cinemas allow audiences to experience films that might not otherwise receive mainstream attention.

“If we only focus on blockbuster movies, that will be the only media we have access to,” she said. “Having access to different kinds of films lets people learn new things and connect in different ways.”

The documentary is expected to reach a wider audience soon, with PBS Michigan planning to broadcast it later this spring. For both students, the film has already helped bring their research beyond academic circles and into public conversations.

“A huge aspect of science is education,” Weeks said. “At the end of our degrees, we’ll publish research papers, but most people won’t read those. This documentary makes the science more accessible.”

Ultimately, Pepe hopes viewers walk away with a new appreciation for a species many people have never seen and a greater awareness of the work being done to protect it.

“When you work closely with a species at risk, you develop a real appreciation for how unique they are,” she said. “Hopefully people watch and feel inspired to learn more or even make small changes that help the environment.”

With files from Thea East