UW Student Theatre Club brings The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee to campus

UW Student Theatre Club will perform its rendition of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 in the Humanities Theatre.

The musical follows a group of young students competing in a spelling bee while simultaneously navigating personal experiences and external pressures. It was originally written by playwright Rachel Sheinkin and premiered in 2004. Now, the UW Student Theatre Club is bringing the production to campus with a team of 38 dedicated club members, including two executives, nine9 creative and social media staff, 12 production crew, and 15 actors.

“It’s a very funny [musical], but there’s also a lot of heartfelt moments in it,” Carson Krantz said in an interview with Imprint. Krantz, a second-year chemistry student, plays Vice Principal Douglas Panch in Spelling Bee. He began performing in elementary school and continued acting in high school, where he doubled as both a writer and actor in student plays.

Krantz made his musical debut this past winter when he starred in the club’s production of Little Shop of Horrors. He was thrilled to discover he had been cast in Spelling Bee as it meant another collaboration with some of the cast from Little Shop of Horrors. “I was so excited because these people are just fantastic, such a talented and creative group of people. I’m so happy to work with them,” he shared.

One of the musical’s themes is learning how to deal with hardships throughout adolescence, and Krantz believes that many audience members will connect with this part of the characters’ lives. “[Spelling Bee] really talks about all the good parts of childhood, but also a lot of the unfortunate negative aspects that we can all relate to. I feel like all of us have kind of been there throughout our lives,” Krantz noted.

Like Krantz, third-year mechatronics engineering student Liam Ramlogan is eager to return to centre stage. Ramlogan began performing in theatre productions when he was nine years old, and continued pursuing his passion for theatre throughout high school before pausing when he began his studies at UW. Now, he is back on stage for the first time since 2023 to play spelling bee contestant Leaf Coneybear, whom he described as a “bundle of chaos.” He feels ecstatic about the opportunity.

A moment from rehearsals that showcases the cast’s dedication and resilience is when the speakers cut out during their run of the musical’s opening number. The cast continued performing the harmonies and choreography without stopping. “That was super impressive to me and made me think, ‘wow, this cast has what it takes,’” Ramlogan shared.

Fourth-year fine arts student Delaney Decker also can’t wait to hit the stage this weekend as Olive’s dad and a member of the ensemble. She, Ramlogan and Krantz all expressed that the close relationship among the cast helped enrich the musical’s enthusiastic scenes and spontaneous improv during practice sessions. Decker is especially happy to work with a group of people who appreciate the arts as much as she does. “I feel like it’s important that we support all aspects of the university, including the theatre, because it is important that we get interactions and audiences for us to keep going,” she said.

After performing in the UW Student Theatre Club’s productions of Heathers and Next to Normal, Decker is excited to bring Spelling Bee to life for the UW community. “Seeing the finished product and seeing other people enjoy it is always something that I feel with any performance and it’s continued to this as well. I’m really looking forward to that,” Decker expressed.