UW team to compete at solar car competition from July 3-5 in Kentucky

A team of students from Waterloo will be heading to the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix in Bowling Green, Kentucky this week. The Grand Prix, a three-day event from July 3-5, is held annually to showcase student engineering in solar technology. Over 30 teams from different universities will compete, and the solar vehicles themselves will be tested on speed, endurance, reliability, energy management and weather adaptability. The cars will attempt to complete as many laps as possible of the track at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park, where the event is being held.

UW’s own team, Midnight Sun, will be competing at the event. First established in 1988, the team currently consists of over 100 members across various sub-teams. The vehicle that they will be competing with this year is called MS XV, a four-wheel car that weighs 440kg.

Teams will have the opportunity to win prizes, including the top prize of $10,000.