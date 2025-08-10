  • Banner with illustration of an open envelope containing a letter and the text: "Sign up for our newsletter! The Ring Road Roundup" on a red wavy background—perfect as a house ad or for sharing across social media.
UW Triathlon Club to host triathlon: The Ring Road Rumble

Carla Stocco

| August 10, 2025

If you’re ready to drop in for a swim, cycle, and run today (Sunday), the UW triathlon club is excited to see you! The Ring Road Rumble competition starts off in the PAC pool, followed by a spin session in the PAC spin studio, and ends off with one to two laps of Ring Road. Participants will be celebrating post-race with some well-deserved snacks in SLC’s Black and Gold room.

Participants will be completing either a shorter triathlon option, or a longer distance:

Tri-a-Tri: 7.5 minute swim, 17.5 minute bike, one lap of Ring Road (2.75 k) run

Sprint: 15 minute swim, 35 minute bike, two laps of Ring Road (5.5 k) run

Whether you’ll be participating as an athlete in either event, or will be cheering on participants as they run laps around Ring Road, get ready for an exciting weekend of fitness and fun! The event serves as a great reminder of the social and physical benefits of getting active.

