UW varsity hockey player Leah Herrfort drafted into the PWHL

There’s big news on the ice for one talented member of the UW women’s varsity ice hockey team. Leah Herrfort, a sixth year student in the economics program has been drafted into the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

A total of 199 eligible players were announced as part of the 2025 PWHL draft that was presented by Upper Deck. For those interested, it will be on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET that the draft will occur at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ont.

The PWHL is a relatively new league and the first season occurred just two years back. Worldwide, hockey players are drafted from countries around the world in hopes of securing a spot on one of the six teams available.