UW women’s hockey player chosen for new national coaching development program

Keiara Raitt’s hockey journey began when she was merely four years old. Growing up in a hockey-loving family with two older brothers, the rink quickly became a second home. “I remember my mom taking me to free skates when I was in preschool and kindergarten,” Raitt recalls. Right from the beginning, she fell in love with the sport and constantly begged her parents to let her play even though she was just a toddler. “[I’d see] my brothers leaving for practice, and I’d tell my dad I wanted to go play too, but I was always told I had to wait… I was just too young,” Raitt says with a laugh. While it took some convincing, her persistence eventually paid off and her family finally allowed her to join her siblings on the ice. That early determination to play would become a hallmark of Raitt’s drive to succeed.

Her early years were spent playing boys’ hockey, as that was a time when girls’ hockey programs were still lagging behind. She would stay in it until she turned 13, finally making the switch to girls’ hockey in middle school. “I think part of it is that’s what my dad knew from coaching my brothers,” she explains. “At the time, girls’ hockey wasn’t as popular or well-organized in terms of player development.” Despite these challenges, Raitt thrived in her competitive environment, eventually making the leap to competitive hockey, where her love for the sport grew stronger each year.

As Raitt progressed in her career, she noticed the limited opportunities available for women in the sport. “When I started playing, I used to tell my parents I wanted to play for the Leafs. That’s what I knew,” she says, reflecting on her naivete before realizing that women’s hockey was rarely broadcast outside of the Olympics or infrequent Women’s World Championships. But today, with the emergence of leagues like the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), the landscape has begun to change. “It’s really exciting, not just for me, but for all the younger girls who have the same dreams I had.”

Raitt’s passion for the sport eventually led her to explore coaching, where she hopes to inspire the next generation of female athletes. She was recently selected for the “Creating Coaches” program, an initiative aimed at increasing the representation of women in hockey coaching. The program consists of nine total student athletes, who will receive training and mentorship through the program during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. It was launched in 2021 through a partnership between Hockey Canada, U Sports and Hockey Canada Foundation.

Nominated by her own coaches at UW who have supported her growth as a player and future coach, Raitt is more than ready to take on this new challenge.

She has already taken on a range of responsibilities that challenge her to grow as both a leader and mentor. “We’re learning how to run practices, develop game strategies, and manage a team effectively,” Raitt explains. She is also tasked with shadowing experienced coaches, organizing drills, and providing feedback to younger players. This hands-on experience is preparing her for a future where she hopes to break barriers and lead teams at higher levels of competition. “Creating Coaches” represents more than just an opportunity for personal development for her — it’s a chance to be part of a movement that’s pushing the boundaries for women in hockey. “It’s different being on the other side of the bench,” she admits. “You have to think about more than just your own game — you’re responsible for guiding the entire team.” Raitt enjoys the mentorship aspect, using her years of experience to pass down knowledge to the next generation of players. “I love seeing the girls develop their skills and confidence. It’s rewarding to know that I can help shape their journey, just like my coaches did for me.”

As women’s hockey continues to expand, Raitt is optimistic about the future, not only for her own coaching career but for all the young girls following in her footsteps. “There’s so much more opportunity now for women to progress beyond college and university, and it’s exciting to see where that can go.”