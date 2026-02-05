UW’s Centre for Career Development shares tips on how to improve student co-op applications

Coming up with an application for a co-op placement can be a chore, whether it’s deciding what kind of experience to list, what the layout of the resume should look like, or even what to say during the interview. Luckily, UW’s Centre for Career Development has you covered.

Laura Ashfield, a career advisor for the Center of Career Development spoke to Imprint about some key tips and tricks with how to make students’ resumes and interviews stand out to employers, helping students get co-op placement with ease.

One of the first things Ashfield suggests before making an application to a specific job is to get to know the employers first. Attending employer information sessions and job fairs can be crucial to making a great first impression to employers.

“These are really great opportunities to connect directly with employers to understand what they’re looking for,” Ashfield says. Furthermore, she says students can even put experience and information they learn during these events on their cover letter, which Ashfield says will make your application “go above and beyond.”

When creating a resume, Ashfield emphasizes making sure the content is impactful, yet simple to read. “Employers typically spend less than 10 seconds reviewing resumes initially,” Ashfield says. She suggests using concise bullet points over large lines of text and easy to find headings for quick navigation in the resume itself, ideally putting the most valuable information at the top half of the resume and using appropriate experience and skills for the specific position being applied to.

If students don’t have formal job experience, Ashfield says that activities such as volunteering, club activities or class projects can still be listed as valuable experience.



“[Students] likely have relevant experience, it just might not come from a formal paid job,” Ashfield assures.

Ashfield also says to try and paint a clear picture in the employers mind of what kind of experience is listed, avoiding the use of words like ‘participated’, ‘worked’ or ‘assisted’. She also suggests highlighting specific accomplishments to show what students can bring to their team.

Interviews are equally as make or break for a co-op application. To best prepare for one, Ashfield recommends practicing common interview questions out loud, which can be done alone, with a friend, or even by scheduling a mock interview with the Centre for Career Development. Students should also research the employer, position and company before the interview to show to the employer that the student has interest in the job.

Once the interview is over, asking specific, detailed questions related to the position is just as important. Ashfield stresses that students should always ask questions at the end of their interview, as it proves clear interest in the position to the employer. Ashfield says students should come with at least two or three questions to ask during the question period.