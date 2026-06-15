UW’s classical studies department earning global recognition

When people think of UW, classical studies is likely not the first program that comes to mind. Waterloo is internationally known for programs like engineering, mathematics, and computer science. However, one of the newest international achievements comes from a surprisingly small department in the arts faculty.

Earlier this year, UW announced that 15 of its subjects were ranked in the top 100 in the world in the QS World University Rankings. Classical studies was the only arts department to make the list. It ranked in the 51-100 range worldwide for classics and ancient history, and fourth in Canada.

For a department with just eight faculty members, the recognition was thrilling. “We were, of course, thrilled to hear this news,” said Andrew Faulkner, chair of the department. “Given that we are a small department, it is a particular honour to be ranked amongst many of the best programs in classical studies globally.”

Professor David Porreca, co-director of medieval studies, shares the same sentiment. “Our department punches way above its weight,” he said. “The three other Canadian universities that were ranked above us in this category have at least double the number of faculty members in the relevant category than we have here at UW.”

Both Faulkner and Porreca agree that the combination of great teaching, active research, and student success in the program plays a big role in establishing this reputation. “We strive to create a culture of high-quality teaching in combination with research productivity,” Faulkner said. “The two are closely connected.”

The department of classical studies at Waterloo provides expertise in many areas, including languages, history, literature, and material cultures of the ancient Mediterranean world and medieval studies. “What makes Waterloo unique is that classical studies is an inherently interdisciplinary department,” Faulkner said. The department frequently collaborates across fields due to its breadth. “We have many organic connections with other departments and we hope that the breadth of our programs is appealing to students,” he said.

One of the department’s biggest strengths is their close community. Students get to know their faculty better in smaller classes, and they are more directly involved in research and discussion. Faulkner said those personal connections are something the department values deeply. “We hope that the close interaction that our students have with all of the professors in the department makes a difference to them, both in advancing their learning and in creating a community.”

The department’s study abroad programs have also made a significant impact on the students. “Our study abroad courses are always life-changing experiences for our students,” Faulkner said.

Faculty members also continue to be active participants in a range of international research initiatives outside of the classroom. “Our faculty members have many exciting research projects underway at the moment, which involve them and our students in international networks,” Faulkner stated. Most recently, the Waterloo Institute for Hellenistic Studies has been busy, holding a Homer Appreciation Day conference in April that brought together researchers and students.

The ranking also reflects the success of Waterloo graduates. According to Porreca, many alumni have furthered their education by earning doctorates at such prestigious schools as Harvard University, Columbia University, Oxford University, Cambridge University, and the University of Toronto.

Nevertheless, the future of the department will not be without any challenges. Some uncertainty about staffing exists because three of the eight faculty in the department will retire in the next few years. “It is critical for the success of our students and our programs that at least one of these positions get approval for a replacement,” Porreca said. In addition, the department is also preparing for the restructuring of the faculty of arts effective July 1. With the restructuring, programs in classical studies will form part of the school of social, political, and historical research.

Faulkner sees opportunities in the change. “The interdisciplinary nature of our programs creates strong ties already with other programs in the new school and we feel that these can be strengthened further,” he said. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of continued institutional support. “Our QS ranking shows that we can achieve a lot with the necessary support. As we move forward, we want to continue this success.”

The ranking may be recent, but the work behind it is not. For a department consisting of eight faculty members, the recognition is the result of countless hours spent teaching, researching, and supporting students. As the department enters a new chapter, the faculty hopes to build on that success in the years ahead.