UW’s Instagram account has been hacked

Sarah An

| November 7, 2024

UW’s official Instagram account has been hacked. Previously under @uofwaterloo, the account’s handle has been changed and profile photo removed. The bio and content remains the same and currently no further activity has been detected. 

UW has posted a notice across other social media pages such as their Facebook page and @uwaterloolife asking to not engage in direct messages with the account until further notice. Investigation and account recovery is still underway.

