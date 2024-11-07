UW’s Instagram account has been hacked
Sarah An
| November 7, 2024
UW’s official Instagram account has been hacked. Previously under @uofwaterloo, the account’s handle has been changed and profile photo removed. The bio and content remains the same and currently no further activity has been detected.
UW has posted a notice across other social media pages such as their Facebook page and @uwaterloolife asking to not engage in direct messages with the account until further notice. Investigation and account recovery is still underway.
