UW’s women’s golf team competes at nationals

UW’s women’s golf team placed ninth out of twelve teams at the 2026 Canadian University/College Golf Championships, which were held from June 16 to June 19 at Golf La Tempête in Lévis, Quebec. The national tournament was shortened to three rounds due to torrential downpour and high winds, which created external difficulties for players on the course.

After winning gold at the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Golf Championship last October, players Abby Barker, Alyssa Jamal, Jadelina Tep-Chhun, and Insa Baumgarten qualified to compete at the nationals tournament last month. “We didn’t play as good as we had originally hoped, but we had a lot of fun and it’s an event that we all looked forward to,” team captain Barker noted.

Barker is in her fourth year of architectural engineering, and this was her third time competing at nationals. “I love our school. I love being a part of the varsity programme at UW. Anytime I can wear the black and gold, I’m quite happy,” she expressed. Relying on the lessons she learned from her past experiences in high-stakes tournaments, Barker mentally prepared herself for this competition by practicing positive self-talk and being kind to herself while competing. She also focused on her knowledge of the event’s golf course, which she gained during the official practice rounds on June 14 and 15.

As team captain, Barker encouraged her teammates to push forward when they struggled during their rounds by reminding them that qualifying for nationals is an achievement on its own that proves their capabilities as athletes. “[Being captain] is great. I honestly love it, but it definitely comes with a bit more responsibility,” she said. Barker plans on further developing her putting skills and enjoying the time she has left with the team before graduating from UW next winter.

Tep-Chhun, who is in her second year of kinesiology, shared a specific moment from the tournament when she received support from Barker, fellow teammates, and coaches Carla Munch and Jennifer Perrotte. “I kind of was a little emotional after my rounds. My coaches would just be there [for me]. I really appreciate that from them because it just made me feel seen by them and my teammates as well, they gave me hugs after a round,” she recalled.

Although this was Tep-Chhun’s first time competing at nationals on a varsity team, she had already gained experience from previously competing in major tournaments, such as the Canadian Junior Girls Championships and Golf Ontario events during high school. She entered the competition knowing how to balance the pressure of performing well as a player with the excitement of being present at nationals. “My focus is [on] the mental strength of having trust in myself and confidence,” she shared.

Reflecting on her performance in the competition, Tep-Chhun plans on improving her short game and chipping skills during the rest of the summer months at her hometown golf course, St. Thomas Golf and Country Club, before returning to UW for team practices in August. “I want to be the best player that I can be,” she stated.

In alignment with Tep-Chhun’s determination to improve her game, Jamal, who is in her fourth year of biomedical sciences, has been focused on developing her iron play abilities since nationals concluded. She pointed out that her short game and chipping are her strongest suits and that she also plans to practice those skills to ensure they remain consistent. “Going [to] these tournaments motivates you to continue to improve so that you can reach the level that some of the best players in the country play to. So [nationals] definitely helped me improve some of my technical skills and also my mental game,” Jamal explained.

Jamal’s favourite moments from the competition stem from her ability to adapt to the golf course and the weather conditions while demonstrating her skills. “I was very proud of my second round because I was able to break 80, which I think is a very big thing for me… I’ve been able to shoot low scores and I feel like shooting a low score at such a grand tournament… really is a proud moment for me to show that I am capable of doing this,” she said.

Jamal is looking forward to traveling to Thailand in November to represent Team Canada in the FISU (Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire) World University Golf Championships. “I obviously want to go there to represent Canada and the University of Waterloo proudly. I want to keep feeling prepared and confident up until that point and nationals next year,” she noted.

Baumgarten, who is in her second year of accounting and financial management, is also fond of travelling for tournaments, saying that she enjoyed spending quality time with her teammates and coaches while exploring Quebec and eating at local restaurants together. With this being Baumgarten’s first year on the women’s golf team, she had an easy transition into joining the team’s previously established dynamics because of its supportive atmosphere and everyone’s willingness to lean on one another for guidance.

Looking back at her experience at nationals, Baumgarten says that the team demonstrated positivity, resilience, and growth. In relation to the heavy rain and high winds she had to play in, she is most proud of keeping the ball out of the many bodies of water on the course throughout the entire tournament. “Our biggest challenge was the weather. That was our worst enemy in a way. It’s really [about] sticking to your game plan, focusing on every shot, really committing to it, and not getting upset if something doesn’t go your way,” she said.

Baumgarten’s biggest piece of advice to fellow golfers is to remember that undesired outcomes on golf courses don’t define who you are as a person. “Stay committed to every shot. The past is going to pass. Just focus on your next hole and your next shot,” she encouraged.

Next month, the team will reunite at UW to begin practicing for the 2026-2027 golf season, with the collective goal of winning the OUA Golf Championships and getting the opportunity to compete in the Canadian University/College Golf Championships again.