W Store hosts Zebra Pen Valentine’s workshop

With Valentine’s Day only two days away, the W Store held a Zebra Pen workshop yesterday, Feb. 11, from 12-4 p.m., for students to have the opportunity of crafting a Valentine’s card using free W Store-provided supplies and Zebra pens. The event was marketed as an opportunity to test out a collection of Zebra stationery, including markers, highlighters, and pens. Also present at the event was an ambassador from Zebra Pen; Justine, a Toronto-native whose interest in artistic lettering, journaling, and calligraphy began as a pandemic hobby and quickly grew into a full-fledged passion. Today, Justine is also a teacher, aiming to make learning as creative and artistically appealing to children as possible. Justine’s passion for creative flair shines through his Instagram page, @jstnbcmnglettering, which features creative inspiration, lettering tips, and the latest artistic tools from the Zebra brand.

During the event, students made their mark with the opportunity to use various artistic supplies courtesy of the Zebra brand (available for purchase at the W Store) while writing and drawing on the provided cardstock to craft a unique card for themselves, a friend, or a partner.

Aside from being a lovely opportunity to get a head start on your Valentine’s Day card-making, the event served as a reminder of the importance of fitting in a break between students’ busy schedules. Making time for creativity can provide unique psychological benefits that help students gain an extra edge and reach higher potential in their academics. Art therapy and using creativity as a means to promote mental wellness is nothing new. For decades, art and creative pursuits have served as a means of refuge for many seeking a healthy means of self-expression. An article presented by the University of Calgary discusses the research done on the brain amid creative pursuits and how evidence shows that art can alter neural circuits and neuroendocrine markers, thus promoting “adaptive responses to stress.” Other studies show a reduction in the stress hormone cortisol and the development of more positive mental states when individuals engage in artistic expression. The growing research into art and its effect on the brain has been coined neuroaesthetics, defined as “the scientific study of the neurobiological basis of the arts.”

Anyone who’s ever spent an evening coloring in an ‘adult colouring book’ or sketching in a journal can likely attest to the feelings of mindfulness and timelessness that tend to follow. Such states of flow, or informally termed as “being in the zone” are also commonly reported by athletes and describe the mental state of peak performance where an athlete is entirely immersed in their sport and can perform with near-effortless efficacy. By engaging with visual art, we can activate other parts of the brain and enter this state of flow, enabling conscious awareness of our thoughts and a sense of mental peace. So whether you’re simply interested in a means of integrating mindfulness into your evenings after class or an athlete seeking an extra edge to your performance, artistic pursuits can enable you to enter into a state of flow.

For students looking to boost their academic performance, further studies suggest that engaging in creative pursuits leads to measurable increases in student academic achievement and supports the development of innovative thinking. This is excellent news for any student seeking an enjoyable way to improve their GPA and capacity to innovate, be it in the classroom or on a co-op term.