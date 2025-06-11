Waitlist out, wellness in: Understanding counselling services at UW

Wellness, specifically mental wellness and health, has become a much more openly discussed topic over the past several years. From the widespread anxiety and social isolation we faced during the COVID-19 pandemic to the ongoing stress of simply scrolling through today’s breaking news, staying mentally well remains a priority. At UW, the Campus Wellness team has been working hard to improve student access to services and innovating the way they offer care. We’ve chatted with Goldi Gill, executive director of Campus Wellness, and Melissa Strachan, associate director of Counselling Services, to learn more about recent developments in how students can get access to the care they need.

A waiting game: From waiting for care to getting help when you need it

Counselling Services recently reported a major milestone – the elimination of a waitlist for students seeking counselling. Strachan confirms that the waitlist “had been in existence for years” and by the time she joined the team in 2022, it had become clear that the waitlist system required a revamp. Students participating in virtual counselling due to COVID-19 restrictions continued to pursue virtual counselling despite leaving campus for the spring term, meaning counselling services struggled to get new patients in to receive help. As the waitlist grew, so too did the wait time, averaging around seven months. In spring 2023, Gill joined the team, and shortly after, Campus Wellness hired a process improvement specialist to address the waitlist dilemma. Strachan underscores that “having somebody look at [their] processes and find out where the bottlenecks were, what was getting in the way, helped [them] tremendously.” Once roadblocks were identified, such as the need to improve the process of accepting incoming patients, the counselling services team shifted how they scheduled incoming student appointments, gradually resulting in the elimination of the waitlist. Now, when students contact counselling services and come in for an intake appointment, “they are leaving with an appointment to see a counsellor, [rather than] going on a list and waiting to be called back.”

Counselling Services frequently asked questions

FAQ: How many counsellors does Counselling Services have?

There are currently 24 counsellors available to support students, not including intake specialists and directors. Counsellors receive ongoing professional development opportunities to support them in understanding different student needs and experiences. Strachan shared how neurodivergency training was recently provided to counsellors to further training and improve services.

FAQ: What kind of counselling is offered?

Counselling Services offers three key appointment types: brief counselling, single session counselling, and crisis appointments.

Brief Counselling

Brief counselling is the kind of counselling that most often comes to mind when students consider pursuing counselling. Brief counselling appointments are typically 60 minutes in length and are offered in-person, by phone, and video call. You’ll be able to book an appointment with a counsellor and work on personal well-being goals over a longer period of time and through consecutive sessions with the same counsellor. These sessions aim “to provide needs-based, solution-focused counselling to support your mental health and well-being.” Whether you are struggling with feelings of anxiety, depression, trauma, or relationship difficulties, these sessions can help promote your well-being and recovery. Brief counselling is offered at no charge to registered UW students on both study and co-op terms. If you are interested in an appointment with a counsellor of a certain identity, lived experience, or if you have specific needs you would like addressed, the counselling team will aim to accommodate your request when you contact them to book your appointment.

Single-Session Counselling

Do you have a pressing concern that’s been taking up too much headspace and just need a single session to work through it? Or are you looking to get a feel for what counselling appointments are like before diving into brief counselling? If so, you’ll be interested in pursuing single session counselling, a one-time 90-minute appointment that enables you to meet with a counsellor to address an immediate area of concern or difficulty. These appointments are currently offered in person or via video call with a counsellor. With your counsellor, you’ll set one or two goals tied to your concern and develop “a solution-focused approach” that aims to aid in the development of good coping skills. You’ll leave your session better equipped with skills and strategies and more confident in your ability to handle the concern.

Crisis Appointments

University life can get overwhelming, and major life events and stressors do happen. If you’re experiencing severe levels of distress or are struggling to feel safe, crisis appointments are 60 minutes in length and are available every weekday. You will be able to speak with a counsellor for an immediate appointment (within 24 hours) or an urgent appointment (scheduled within three to five days).

FAQ: Are same-day counselling appointments still being offered?

Counselling Services no longer offers same-day appointments. Strachan shared that the elimination was due to students being unable to attend sessions booked on the same day, but still hoping for single sessions, leading to the retention of single-session counselling appointments.

FAQ: How many counselling sessions can I attend?

Although many students still cling to the belief they are limited to six to eight counselling sessions, in reality, the number of sessions depends on individual student needs. Strachan shared that it is about “working with each individual based on what they’re coming in for” and emphasized they’ve moved away from imposing a set limit. Although the counselling offered remains brief and a student cannot be seen continuously for years, UW’s counsellors work with students to transfer them to community counsellors and mental health supports. The aim of campus wellness is to recognize individual student needs and offer support that meets them where they are. Gill further encourages students not to mentally tick off the number of sessions they attend or believe that after eight sessions, for example, their counselling is over, because flexibility and recognition of individual needs remain at the forefront.

FAQ: How do I book an appointment?

You can book an appointment by calling 519-888-4096. For those unable to call due to accessibility needs, you can email counselling@uwaterloo.ca and indicate that you are unable to book by phone. Please note that the email option is not monitored 24/7 and urgent requests cannot be accommodated via email.

FAQ: Are there any other support resources to keep in mind?

Open 24/7, 365 days a year, Empower Me is a free, confidential mental health service. Services offered are multilingual including Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, and Italian, to name a few. Empower Me is culturally sensitive, faith inclusive, gender inclusive, and has a close relationship with the UW Campus Wellness team. Aimed at promoting a resilient study community, students can also choose to consent to allowing campus counsellors and an Empower Me counsellor, to exchange information to improve case management and further decrease wait times. They can help with any kind of issue, from disordered eating to career counselling. Key advantages include appointments being scheduled in less than 24 hours or the next day, immediate crisis counselling being available, and live virtual coaching is offered.

Here’s how to get connected:

Create an account at www.studentcare.ca/dialogue Enter the email, name, and date of birth that UW has on file for you You’re set up to get help and improve your mental health!

FAQ: How can I get involved with Campus Wellness and share my suggestions for improvement?

If you’re interested in serving as a student voice and learning more about new and ongoing initiatives within Campus Wellness, consider joining their student advisory committee. Gill shared that last year, over 120 students applied to join the committee and that it is the student interest and feedback that has helped pave the way for more meaningful service.

FAQ: What’s the Be You @UWaterloo Initiative about?

Formerly called Thrive, the Be You mental health campaign aims to recognize and celebrate the individuality of every UW student. Back in 2023, as Gill was speaking with students on the student advisory committee, she learned that the term Thrive was not resonating with the student body. The name Be You emerged and the campaign was rebranded as a direct result of students voicing their opinions through the advisory committee.

Taking the next steps towards wellness

Choosing to seek support when you need it and acknowledging how good mental health reflects on every aspect of life takes both courage and self-awareness. Yet the benefits of counselling and developing healthy habits and coping skills are truly endless. Asked to speak on these benefits, Strachan emphasized how students often come to counselling “feeling like an impostor or worried about their grades, or what’s going to happen, and having the opportunity to talk to somebody who’s objective and can hear them out and give them tips on how to manage [has proven] helpful.” She further highlights how other students who felt socially isolated before have been supported in developing social skills and connected with other students better, as a result of coming into counselling. Some students, she underscores, thrive by simply attending counselling sessions, “[coming] in as an individual individualised, and then they find themselves through coming to counselling.” Proud of their achievements and the milestones they’ve reached, students often return to visit a former counsellor prior to graduating to share their accomplishments. Strachan shares that this remains a meaningful, full-circle moment and an “opportunity to celebrate the growth that [students have] experienced over their time at university.”