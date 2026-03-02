WalkSafe pilot project launches today

The Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association has launched the WalkSafe pilot project today, a safety initiative that will allow students to access a volunteer escort to walk with them to their destination.

The program will operate for one month (until April 2) to test demand, feasibility and effectiveness. Feedback received about the program during this time will be used to shape what it will look like in the future, WUSA says.

WalkSafe is available from 7-10 p.m. on weekdays only. Requests received before 10 p.m. may extend past operating hours. The program will operate on the Waterloo campus only. Two volunteers will always arrive together while using the program.

To request a WalkSafe service, fill out this form.