Warrior Volleyball teams gear up to take on Toronto

Co-ed clash to take place tonight at PAC

After last week’s middling fortunes against the Brock Badgers, where the men’s team won and lost a game while the women’s team lost both, the volleyball program returns home to take on the Toronto Varsity Blues at PAC this evening.

The women’s team will take the court first and is looking to reverse last week’s misfortune. The Warriors and the Blues are 2-2 for the season after Toronto lost and won a game against the York Lions last week. The battle will see UW’s libero Samantha Loshusan, who’s third in the OUA for digs per set, put her defensive skills to the test against Toronto’s Olivia Zhu, who’s fourth in kills per set. Both teams are tied for fifth place in the OUA standings. The game starts at 6 p.m.

The men’s team is preparing for a touch matchup against an undefeated team, which is looking to extend its win streak after beating the York Lions last week. A historical advantage is present for the Warriors; they lead the all-time series against the Blues 15-7. The Warriors are currently tied for fourth in the standings. They take the court at 7:30 p.m..

Tonight’s double header is just the start of a weekend of volleyball. Tomorrow, both teams will head to PAC again for a rematch against the Blues. The women’s team will play at 1 p.m., and the men’s team will cheer them on before their match at 2:30 p.m.