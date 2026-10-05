Warriors defender invited to PWHL training camp

Katina Duscio’s pro hockey dream just got a lot closer. The Waterloo Warriors defender has been invited to Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) San Jose’s training camp, giving her a shot at a roster spot with one of the league’s four new expansion teams.

Duscio was one of six Waterloo players who declared for the 2026 PWHL draft in June and last year’s season gave teams plenty to notice. She led all OUA defenders in points with 22 points in 31 games (4 goals and 18 assists) and was named an OUA West First Team All-Star.

PWHL training camps open across the league on Nov. 18. Each team is inviting between 28 and 32 players to compete for a spot on the regular season roster that holds up to 23 players. San Jose will then play two preseason scrimmages against the Seattle Torrent at Tech CU Arena on Nov. 29 and 30.

“It’s something I’ve worked towards for a long time, so I’m really grateful for the opportunity and excited to go in, compete, and make the most of it,” Duscio said.

When Imprint spoke with her in June, Duscio said she’d always dreamed of being a professional athlete. Now, she says this moment “truly means everything,” but she knows the work isn’t done.

“Being invited is an honour, but now it’s about going in, competing, showing what I can do, and earning my spot.”

Her preparation won’t look much different from usual. “My season doesn’t really end,” she said. After last season ended, she was in the gym five days a week and on the ice three times a week, always pushing herself to be one per cent better every day.

“You never know when an opportunity like this is going to arise, so I want to make sure I’m always ready for it.”

If she makes the cut, Duscio could be on the ice for San Jose’s first-ever regular season game on Dec. 5, when the team hosts the two-time Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost at SAP Center.

Duscio isn’t the only Warrior taking the next step this year. Forwards Keiara Raitt and Carly Orth have both headed to Europe to play professionally. Raitt signed with the ZSC Lions Frauen in Zürich, Switzerland, and Orth joined Örebro HK in Sweden. Defender Lyndsy Acheson has also received a PWHL invite to the Ottawa Charge’s training camp.