Warriors hockey player takes her hockey career from Waterloo to Sweden

Former Waterloo Warriors women’s hockey player, Carly Orth, will kick off her professional career in Sweden after signing with Örebro Hockey. The team is a member of Nationella Damhockeyligan.

Orth’s path to Örebro involved working with an agent who reached out to teams and shared her highlight video with coaches and general managers. “I really enjoyed talking to the coaches; I love Sweden and the contract was perfect. So I’m excited to go,” Orth said.

With the move approaching, Orth has been preparing both physically and mentally for the transition. Since the end of the season, she has continued working out in the gym almost every day. She usually takes a few months away from hockey during the summer, allowing herself some time away from the sport, before gradually returning to the ice. This summer, she has begun increasing her time on the ice while maintaining her gym routine.

Her preparation also extends beyond hockey. Moving to another country means adjusting to a new environment and building a life away from Waterloo. “I’m honestly just going with the flow. I’m not a very anxious person where I’m kind of freaking out about what’s next. I actually enjoy the change and what’s coming up.”

Rather than trying to figure everything out before she arrives, Orth plans to settle in and work things out as she goes. Her main priorities are making sure she brings what she needs to Sweden and arrives in the best possible shape to contribute to her new team.

On the ice, Orth is hoping to help Örebro have a successful season and compete for a championship. Looking further ahead, she hopes to continue playing professional hockey, whether that means remaining in Europe or eventually pursuing an opportunity with the PWHL.“As of right now, I’m kind of just taking it day by day, but the end goal is definitely just to continue my professional hockey career.”

While Orth is excited about what awaits her in Sweden, leaving Waterloo is not without mixed emotions. During her time at the university, she built relationships with teammates, coaches, support staff, professors, friends and fans.

“It’s almost bittersweet because I am going to miss my family at Waterloo. I’m going to miss the coaches, the support staff, the team, the fans, and also all the friends I made throughout my school career as well. I think they were the reason that I was able to pursue my hockey career professionally and go to Europe.”

Orth also credited Waterloo’s professors for helping her balance academics with the demands of university hockey. Her instructors throughout both her undergraduate and master’s studies, she said, were accommodating of practices and games while continuing to support her academically and professionally. She said the support she received extended beyond the classroom and the rink, with the university community helping her pursue both her education and hockey career.

“I would just have to say a big thank you to the University of Waterloo.”