Warriors recap
Justin Gec
| September 25, 2024
This past week was hectic for various teams here at UW. Nine teams competed against multiple other U Sports programs throughout various days of the week.
Monday, Sept. 16
Kicking things off, the men’s and women’s golf teams were in action at the Western Invitational tournament. On the men’s team, Waterloo sent five golfers — Graeme Costigan, Zach Burt, Jacob Foxworthy, Noah LeNrasseur, and Tyler Dorais. The team combined for a total score of 321, with Graeme Costigan being the top performer with a score of 77. On the women’s side, Waterloo sent four golfers: Hana Yoshida, Addison McClune, Charlie Rotsaert, and Alyssa Jamal. The team totaled 270 points with the top performer being Addison Mclune scoring 85.
Thursday, Sept. 19
The women’s hockey team faced the University of Guelph Gryphons in a preseason battle at CIF. Scoring opened up in the first period when Maddison Pritchard found the back of the net short-handed. This was then followed by a power-play goal from Tatum James early in the second period, and in the same period, Kassidy McCarthy scored the dagger which put Waterloo up 3-2 and allowed them to come out of this one on top.
Friday, Sept. 20
The men’s hockey team was on the road playing a preseason game against Saint Mary’s University out east in Halifax. Waterloo won 4-3 with Sam Mckinney, Emmet Pierce, and Cole Fraser, all finding the back of the net capped off with the overtime winner from Nate Bierd.
In the evening, both the men’s and women’s soccer teams hosted the Western Mustangs for a regular season battle. The men’s team emerged victorious 2-0, earning them their first win of the season bringing their overall record to 1-4-2. Kevin Espiro was able to find the back of the net in the first half followed by Nikolas Antolic adding another in the second. The women’s team, on the other hand, could not find the same success. They lost a tough one to the undefeated Mustangs by a tally of 3-0 bringing their overall record to 0-5-2.
Saturday Sept. 21
The baseball team headed down to St. Catharines to face off in a doubleheader against the Brock Badgers. The Warriors fought hard and won the first matchup 9-0 but dropped the second 7-6.
The men’s hockey wrapped up their time out east with a convincing 5-2 win over the Dalhousie Tigers. The women’s hockey team was back with another preseason match-up against the Guelph Gryphons — the Warriors were able to find the same success they did this past Thursday and defeat the Gryphons 2-1.
The women’s rugby team traveled to London to face the Western Mustangs. The Warriors lost a tough one, falling to the Mustangs 61-0 nothing bringing their overall record to 1-3 on the season. They will be back in action on Sept. 29 where they will host the Brock Badgers.
Finally, to wrap up a jam-packed Saturday, the women’s field hockey team hosted the York Lions on Warrior Field to open up their regular season. The Warriors ultimately fell to the Lions, losing by 1 on opening day.
Sunday, September 22
The final day of the week, much like Saturday, was filled with fierce competition. The baseball team hosted the Guelph Gryphons at Jack Couch Park in a doubleheader, coming out on top in both instances, 5-3 and 8-7 respectively. This improved the Warriors record to an impressive 8-2 on the season.
The men’s rugby team hosted the University of Queen’s Gales. The Warriors ultimately lost a very hard fought battle, falling 25-24. This game was packed with excitement and kept fans on their feet. The Warriors had impressive defensive performances from Alexander Carrillos and Rahul Modi. Strong passing and offensive performances were on display from Calum Hayes and Thomas Marshal Wells Richard where a late try put them ahead of Queen’s. Ultimately, this was not enough as the Gales were able to respond with a last minute kick putting them ahead 25-24. This marked the men’s first loss of the season as they fell to 2-1, leaving them ranked eighth nationally.
Finally, to wrap things up, the women’s field hockey team travelled to the University of Toronto to face off with the Varsity Blues. The Warriors ultimately fell to the Blues in a very tough fought battle, 2-0. The Warriors will look to right the ship and find their first win as they take on McGill this coming Saturday.