Warriors take on Gaels in Saturday’s Homecoming game

Waterloo’s diamond-in-the-rough receiver, Yinka Ogunnote, is locked in

Last week’s Battle of Waterloo saw the Golden Hawks stand victorious over the Warriors, 41-19. In a game fraught with big moments, a touchdown from receiver Yinka Ogunnote in the third quarter electrified Warrior Field. He’s looking to do it again against the Gaels.

Ogunnote began playing flag football in grade 11, although his aspirations were more aligned with basketball at the time.

Originally from Guelph and one of the fastest athletes at his high school, he shifted his focus towards football in his senior year.

“My mom didn’t want me to play at first because it was dangerous. But I did so well in the flag season and our quarterback told me I should really try out [tackle football], so I ended up spending more time on the field,” he said.

He originally wanted to stay in Guelph for postsecondary studies and athletics, but uncertainty from coaches led him to reach out to other schools.

Originally slated to be a walk-on for the Warriors, Waterloo’s coaches changed their minds and gave him a full roster spot.

Doubling as the Warriors’ punt returner, Ogunnote is now ranked fifth in the league for yards on kick returns and sixth on punt returns. Not a bad return on investment for the Warriors.

As an economics student, he wakes up at 8 a.m. every day to attend class and as many football-related events as possible. He also trains and hosts football camps in his spare time, showcasing a remarkable dedication.

The Warriors will need his resolve against the Gaels, who are 2-2 and haven’t lost to the Warriors in 18 years. Frequent practices, film sessions, and workouts are all on the table to put a historic win within reach.

“That’s all we’re after. Without revealing too much about our system, we know how Queen’s plays and we’re going to work to play our game,” Ogunnote said.

Saturday is Waterloo’s homecoming game, where alumni, family and friends will all be in attendance cheering on the black and gold. When asked for a final comment, Ogunnote said, “Our team is working and we have full faith in ourselves. I trust my blockers, our defence, our offence, our special teams. I love our team and we’re going to fight until the ref blows his whistle.”