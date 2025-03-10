Warriors women’s hockey team earns the chance to compete for McCaw cup second year in a row

The Warriors did it again, posted another dominant performance on their way to an opportunity to be crowned OUA champions. Coming off a two-game sweep over cross town rivals Laurier Golden Hawks, the Warriors were set to play the top-seeded team from the East division of the OUA, the University of Nipissing Lakers. Coming into this matchup, the Warriors faced off against the Lakers twice in the regular season and came out victorious in both matchups. It was much the same in this semi-finals matchup.

The Warriors kicked off this matchup with a game on home ice Wednesday, March 5. The first period gave us nothing and we were tied at zero going into the second frame. Five minutes into the second frame, Andrea Murray was able to find the back of the net on a sweet set up from Jaylen Duffy. In the last two minutes of the same period, Nikki McDonald said it’s my turn and found the back of the net with Gracey Smith and Sarah Bestic on the set up.

These two goals proved to be enough to give the Warriors the victory as Kara Mark was a machine between the pipes, stopping all 33 of the shots she faced. The Warriors moved to 1-0 within this series and were set to travel to North Bay to play game two.

Fast forward to Friday, March 7, the Warriors were set to knock off the Lakers and earn themselves a berth in the OUA championships. This game started fast with both teams throwing haymakers as soon as the puck dropped. Less than 5 minutes into the game, Lyndsy Acheson opened things up, finding the back of the net on the set up from Leah Herforrt and Nikki McDonald. The Lakers responded with two goals of their own and the Warriors found themselves down 2-1 going into the final frame.

Less than a minute into the third, Captain Leah Herrfort found the back of the net short handed to tie the game at two apiece. Later in that same period, Nikki McDonald on the set up from Carly Orth lit the lamp giving the Warriors the lead. Later on, the Lakers responded with one of their own and tied the game 3-3, forcing overtime. Less than 15 minutes into the extra frame, with the series on her stick, Emma Thorton found the back of the net in sudden death overtime, giving the Warriors the victory 4-3.

With this win, the Warriors have earned themselves the opportunity to compete in the OUA finals for the McCaw Cup, set to take place on March 15 against the Toronto Varsity Blues.